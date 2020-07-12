Advertisement

Police investigate death of married couple in Nixa

Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 10:14 PM CDT
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating the death of a married couple in Nixa, Missouri.

Police responded to the Stone Meadow Estates Apartment complex in the 400 block of S. Fairway Avenue around 2:45 p.m. Saturday.

After responding to a medical call, Officers found Patricia L. Lepper, 64, and husband Terry J. Lepper, 66, inside of an apartment. Police say both died from apparent gunshot wounds.

According to court documents, Terry Lepper’s spouse had a full ex parte order against him. Nixa Police had responded to the address at least two times in the last three months regarding domestic disputes involving these individuals, according to a public information officer.

Investigators have determined there is no danger to the public and this is an isolated incident.

Next of kin have been notified. An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

