Here is the latest Missouri news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. CDT

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities have executed a search warrant at the St. Louis mansion of a white couple whose armed defense of their home during a recent racial injustice protest drew widespread attention. Joel Schwartz, the attorney for Mark and Patricia McCloskey, confirmed Saturday that the search warrant was served Friday evening and that the long gun Mark McCloskey had been holding during the June 28 incident was seized. He says arrangements were made to turn over to authorities on Saturday the gun Patricia McCloskey had been holding that day. The McCloskeys, who are personal injury lawyers, haven't been charged. Schwartz says he thinks charges against them would be “absolutely, positively unmerited.”

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A judge rejected Friday a motion that that would have immediately made it easier for Missourians to vote with a mail-in ballot during the coronavirus pandemic. The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports Cole County Judge Jon Beetem denied the motion for a preliminary injunction sought by the Missouri NAACP and the League of Women Voters. At issue is how voting will work this year as public health officials urge people to social distance to avoid spreading COVID-19. The lawsuit seeks to allow all Missourians to cast absentee ballots without notarization in 2020.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The father of a missing 3-year-old Kansas girl was arrested late Friday after police said they believe they found her body. The Kansas City Star reports 29-year-old Howard Jansen III of Kansas City, Kansas, has not been formally charged in the death of Olivia Ann Jansen. Jansen was booked into the Wyandotte County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and child abuse. Saturday morning, Jacqulyn Kirkpatrick, 33, was also held on suspicion of first-degree murder and child abuse. The body was found about 5:45 p.m. Friday about nine blocks from her home, from which her father had reported her missing.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Department of Heath and Senior Services is reporting 472 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 27,133. The state on Saturday also reported five more deaths, bringing the total to 1,064. State health officials say new cases of the coronavirus are being spread primarily by young people who infect many others. Health department spokeswoman Lisa Cox on Friday said that the average age of newly diagnosed cases in the past week was 37.4. Officials suspect the actual number of infected people is much higher than the statistics indicate because many people with mild or no symptoms do not get tested.