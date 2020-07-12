Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-MISSOURI

Police execute search warrant at home of gun-toting couple

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities have executed a search warrant at the St. Louis mansion of a white couple whose armed defense of their home during a recent racial injustice protest drew widespread attention. Joel Schwartz, the attorney for Mark and Patricia McCloskey, confirmed Saturday that the search warrant was served Friday evening and that the long gun Mark McCloskey had been holding during the June 28 incident was seized. He says arrangements were made to turn over to authorities on Saturday the gun Patricia McCloskey had been holding that day. The McCloskeys, who are personal injury lawyers, haven't been charged. Schwartz says he thinks charges against them would be “absolutely, positively unmerited.”

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI-VOTING

Missouri judge denies injunction in mail-in ballot case

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A judge rejected Friday a motion that that would have immediately made it easier for Missourians to vote with a mail-in ballot during the coronavirus pandemic. The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports Cole County Judge Jon Beetem denied the motion for a preliminary injunction sought by the Missouri NAACP and the League of Women Voters. At issue is how voting will work this year as public health officials urge people to social distance to avoid spreading COVID-19. The lawsuit seeks to allow all Missourians to cast absentee ballots without notarization in 2020.

MISSING GIRL-KANSAS

Two arrested in case of missing Kansas girl after body found

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The father of a missing 3-year-old Kansas girl was arrested late Friday after police said they believe they found her body. The Kansas City Star reports 29-year-old Howard Jansen III of Kansas City, Kansas, has not been formally charged in the death of Olivia Ann Jansen. Jansen was booked into the Wyandotte County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and child abuse. Saturday morning, Jacqulyn Kirkpatrick, 33, was also held on suspicion of first-degree murder and child abuse. The body was found about 5:45 p.m. Friday about nine blocks from her home, from which her father had reported her missing.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI

Missouri reports 472 more COVID-19 cases

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Department of Heath and Senior Services is reporting 472 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 27,133. The state on Saturday also reported five more deaths, bringing the total to 1,064. State health officials say new cases of the coronavirus are being spread primarily by young people who infect many others. Health department spokeswoman Lisa Cox on Friday said that the average age of newly diagnosed cases in the past week was 37.4. Officials suspect the actual number of infected people is much higher than the statistics indicate because many people with mild or no symptoms do not get tested.

MEDICAL MARIJUANA-FRAUD INVESTIGATION

Missouri investigating fake medical marijuana certifications

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The state of Missouri is investigating a St. Louis company that it says approved 600 fake medical marijuana certifications. The state believes Lou Moynihan, 33, knew or participated in the fraudulent activity that likely occurred through telemedicine visits when the company, WeedCerts, launched last year. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the state said someone improperly used Dr. Allison Medlin’s name to certify patients. Medlin said she only learned someone was forging her signature when a WeedCerts patient called asking for her medical records. Hundreds of patients are now scrambling to recertify and the integrity of Missouri’s medial marijuana patient-approval process is in question.

DOUBLE FATAL-KANSAS CITY HOME

Two found dead in Kansas City home, police investigating

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating after two people were found dead in a home Friday afternoon.Police spokesman Capt. Dave Jackson said in a news release that a woman had not heard from her parents for several days and went to check on them. She said she found two bodies in an advanced state of decomposition and called police to the home, Jackson said. Identification of the bodies wasn’t possible and police are treating the deaths as suspicious.

FEDERAL DEATH PENALTY-HISTORY-Q&A

Q&A: US government not as prolific an executioner as states

CHICAGO (AP) — President Donald Trump's administration wants to restart federal executions this month, 17 years after the last one. Executions carried out by federal authorities have stopped, restarted and stopped again for long stretches since the first one in 1790, when U.S. marshals hanged a mariner in Maine for fatally shooting the captain of a slave ship. The federal government has never been a prolific executioner, putting to death just a few hundred people since the 1700s. States, meanwhile, have executed more than 15,000 people. The vast majority of executions in recent decades have been by lethal injection. That's the only method authorized for federal executions.

BERKELEY SHOOTING-GAS STATION

Man shot to death at gas station in Missouri

BERKELEY, Mo. (AP) — Police say a man was found fatally shot early Saturday outside a Berkeley gas station in Missouri. Officers from the Berkeley Police Department got called to a shooting at the PetroMart station at 12:40 a.m. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports police found the man lying on the pavement near a vehicle in front of the gas station with at least one apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he pronounced dead a short time later.