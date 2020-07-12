Local NAACP chapter offers safe distance voter registration throughout the summer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield chapter of the NAACP and Springfield Public School District will partner up to register young eligible voters. The partnership will allow new voters to kick off their week and safely register from the comfort of their car.

The NAACP Springfield Chapter President, Toni Robinson, said getting young voters prepared for elections is pivotal during such a historic year. This is why Sunday, July 12 to Monday, July 13 will be the first of many drive-thru Voter registrations this summer leading to the fall elections.

The events will be every Sunday and Monday evening at a different Springfield school from 6 to 8 p.m.

Robinson said it’s important for young voters to understand the power behind voting. They said your vote is your voice and can make a difference. That’s why this partnership is so significant.

“We have to vote, we have to make a change, we have to make a difference. The biggest way we can do that in our democracy is to vote and be registered. And be educated on what we’re voting for and who we’re voting for.”

Drive-Thru Voter Registration Details:

It’s open to anyone; however, the focus is on the students who will be 18 before the November 2 elections. Parents and families who are already registered can update information during the events if needed.

Robinson said volunteers will wear masks, practice social distance, and will get you registered from the comfort of your car. Volunteers will give a quick tutorial on how to fill out the form, and answer questions you may have about the form only. They can not discuss any candidates or issues. A Greene County Deputy Voter Registrar will sign off on the completed forms and personally hand-deliver into the Greene County Clerk’s office on Tuesday.

This week’s Voter Registration Drive-thru will be Sunday, July 12-13 from 6-8 p.m. at Central High School. Make sure you have a government-issued ID with you to register. You can not use your school ID to register. The Registrar will sanitize your ID before handing it back to you.

You don’t need to be a part of a specific political party to register during the events. Robinson said the NAACP is a nonpartisan organization. It does not endorse candidates or political parties or engage in direct campaigning.

For more information about the Drive-Thru Voter Restigeration events on July 12-13, click here.

