Mask ordinance fails to advance in Harrison, Ark.

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - An ordinance designed to help businesses imposing or looking to impose face masks requirements in Harrison, Arkansas failed to advance out of a committee meeting.

The Harrison City Council’s resource and policy committee reviewed the ordinance ahead of a meeting Thursday night.

The ordinance was intended for police to educate and step in to help businesses if they enforced face masks policies that people didn’t follow. The ordinance did not make it out of committee and will not be considered at this month’s regular city council meeting.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Harrison, “Even if the draft ordinance provided by the state were enforceable, it was quite clear that the City Council and Mayor Jackson were in agreement that the City should not mandate the use of masks and preferred that we continue to encourage the use of face coverings.”

The ordinance was distributed to cities by Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Municipal League for cities opting with face mask requirements.

A Facebook post from earlier said the ordinance would not make masks mandatory.

