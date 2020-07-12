McDonald Co. Sheriff’s Office: Body recovered Saturday, identified as missing man

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man was recovered from a river Saturday near Noel, Missouri, according to the McDonald County Sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office identified the victim as Daniel Maggard, 51. An endangered person advisory was issued Friday for Maggard after he was reported missing.

According to the sheriff’s office, Maggard disappeared from Two Sons Campground in Noel on July 8.

Friends say he was floating with them, then left to get a ride back to his truck at Elk River Floats.

Maggard had extensive medical issues and required daily medications, according to the sheriff’s office. An autopsy will be performed in the upcoming days. Next of kin have been notified.

The McDonald County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol are investigating the death.

