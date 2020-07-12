Military organizations donate care packages to Ft. Leonard Wood families

ST. ROBERT, Mo. (KY3) - This box might not seem like much on the outside but it’s what’s inside that’s impacting military families at the Ft. Leonard Wood base and surrounding communities.

”Somebody went above and beyond to donate so us families can feed our families,” said service member, Renia Garay.

The Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes teamed up with Blue Star Families of Missouri and Feed the Children to help military families in need like Rylan Parrish who’s father is a veteran.

“We’re just struggling. We don’t know what we’re going to do for next month, next week or even tomorrow,” said Rylan Parrish.

Donny Daughenbaugh is the vice president of the coalition and said they hold events like this one several times a year across the country.

“The goal today was about 150 families and some boxes were held back to be given to low income lower enlisted families on Ft. Leonard Wood,” said The Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes Vice President, Donny Daughenbaugh.

The boxes includes dry and canned food, toiletries, cosmetics, baby formula, water bottles, books, juice and much more.

Director of the Missouri Chapter of Blue Star Families, Tai Kimbs said the organization conducts surveys to find out what military families need. Kimbs said initiatives like this one are so important.

”To hear the stories it motivates you and completes the circles and lets you know what you’re doing is important and we need to do more of it,” said Blue Star Families of Missouri Director, Tai Kimbs.

The coalition normally would of done three or four of these event already but because of the Coronavirus this is their first one. They plan on doing a few more by the end of summer.

Kimbs said boxes are also going to the new military families coming to Ft. Leonard Wood and Camp Whiteman Air Force Base.

