Advertisement

Military organizations donate care packages to Ft. Leonard Wood families

Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ROBERT, Mo. (KY3) - This box might not seem like much on the outside but it’s what’s inside that’s impacting military families at the Ft. Leonard Wood base and surrounding communities.

”Somebody went above and beyond to donate so us families can feed our families,” said service member, Renia Garay.

The Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes teamed up with Blue Star Families of Missouri and Feed the Children to help military families in need like Rylan Parrish who’s father is a veteran.

“We’re just struggling. We don’t know what we’re going to do for next month, next week or even tomorrow,” said Rylan Parrish.

Donny Daughenbaugh is the vice president of the coalition and said they hold events like this one several times a year across the country.

“The goal today was about 150 families and some boxes were held back to be given to low income lower enlisted families on Ft. Leonard Wood,” said The Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes Vice President, Donny Daughenbaugh.

The boxes includes dry and canned food, toiletries, cosmetics, baby formula, water bottles, books, juice and much more.

Director of the Missouri Chapter of Blue Star Families, Tai Kimbs said the organization conducts surveys to find out what military families need. Kimbs said initiatives like this one are so important.

”To hear the stories it motivates you and completes the circles and lets you know what you’re doing is important and we need to do more of it,” said Blue Star Families of Missouri Director, Tai Kimbs.

The coalition normally would of done three or four of these event already but because of the Coronavirus this is their first one. They plan on doing a few more by the end of summer.

Kimbs said boxes are also going to the new military families coming to Ft. Leonard Wood and Camp Whiteman Air Force Base.

Next Saturday Blue Star Families of Missouri are hosting a donation drive for hygiene items. You can learn more about that on our website.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

2 officers, suspect killed in Texas border town shooting

Updated: 6 hours ago
Authorities say two police officers have been shot and killed in a South Texas border town after reportedly responding to a disturbance call.

News

Republic softball tournament raises money for Officer Priebe’s family

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
Swinging for a cause and rallying around local law enforcement. That’s what brought dozens of families Saturday to softball fields in Republic.

News

Police investigate death of married couple in Nixa

Updated: 7 hours ago
A death investigation is underway in Nixa, Missouri. Authorities are investigating at least one death at apartments on South Fairview Avenue in Nixa.

National Politics

Mueller defends Russia probe, says Stone remains a felon

Updated: 7 hours ago
Former special counsel Robert Mueller sharply defended his investigation into ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, writing in a newspaper opinion piece Saturday that the probe was of “paramount importance” and asserting that a Trump ally, Roger Stone, “remains a convicted felon, and rightly so” despite the president’s decision to commute his prison sentence.

Latest News

National

Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, the first time the president has been seen in public with the type of facial covering recommended by health officials.

News

Coin shortage affecting rural banks more than businesses

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Michael Deere
One local businessman says he sold hundreds of dollars in coins to a local bank.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe storms possible through tonight

Updated: 8 hours ago
Some severe weather will be possible across the Ozarks from Saturday evening into Saturday night

Coronavirus

Two more Buffalo nursing home employees test positive for COVID-19 after mass testing; no residents infected

Updated: 9 hours ago
A nursing home in Buffalo, Missouri conducted mass testing Friday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Two additional employees tested positive for the virus.

Local

Sweet delivery! Family donates Girl Scout cookies to Maries Co. Sheriff’s Office, Vienna Fire Dept.

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
A family donated several boxes of Girl Scout cookies Saturday to the Maries County Sheriff’s Office and Vienna Fire Department.

News

Saundra McDowell makes a stop on the campaign trail in Springfield

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
The gubernatorial primary elections are coming up next month in Missouri and Saundra McDowell is running against Governor Mike Parson. McDowell stopped in Springfield today to host a meet and greet and answer questions people had about her campaign.