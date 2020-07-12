Missouri News Digest

Hello!

RACIAL INJUSTICE-ST. LOUIS

ST. LOUIS — Authorities say seven people were arrested and two officers were injured Sunday as police worked to clear out a crowd of protesters who had camped outside St. Louis City Hall to call for the resignation of Mayor Lyda Krewson. Sunday’s arrests came during police’s second effort to remove protesters from the area. Officers first cleared the protesters, who have gathered outside City Hall on and off since Wednesday, on Friday morning. A group of about 150 protesters returned to the area by Friday night.

BURGLARY-DEATH — CREVE COEUR, Mo. — Police investigating a weekend burglary in a St. Louis suburb found a dead woman at the scene.

