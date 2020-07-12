Police investigate shooting, possible pipe bomb at north Springfield apartment complex

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say one person was shot and located a possible pipe bomb during an investigation Sunday afternoon at a north Springfield apartment complex.

Officers responded to the Orchard Park Apartments in the 2600 block of North Cresthaven Avenue.

Police say a man shot another man in the leg after he arrived to the complex. The victim is being treated for serious injuries at a hospital.

While investigating, officers located what they thought was a pipe bomb. A fire marshal responded to the scene to handle and destroy the device.

Residents from one side of the complex briefly evacuated. One neighbor says he wasn’t told why he had to evacuate but he saw officials suiting up and knew explosives were involved.

“We actually had a fire department guy tell me, ‘Hey, I need you to step back in case this goes off,’” said James Reagan. “I don’t want you to get hit by the concussion of it so at that point, I knew it was an explosive.”

No other injuries have been reported.

Greene County deputies assisted Springfield police with the investigation, setting up a parameter around the area to look for the suspect.

The shooting suspect remains at large. Police say he is believed to be a white man in his mid to late 30′s.

If you have any additional information, contact the Springfield Police Department.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.