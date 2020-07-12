REPORT: ESPN suspends NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski after profane email to Sen. Josh Hawley

(KY3) - ESPN has suspended Adrian Wojnarowski without pay after a profane email sent to Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, earlier this week.

The length of the suspension is currently unknown, but it is reportedly without pay, first reported from the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand.

On Friday, Hawley shared a letter he addressed to NBA commissioner Adam Silver regarding the league’s relationship with China. It also addressed the NBA plans to allow a specific list of social justice messages that players could feature on the back of jerseys upon resuming the 2019-20 season.

Hawley shared a screenshot of an email response involving profanity from Wojnarowski later that afternoon on Twitter, which read: “(Expletive) you.”

Wojnarowski released an apologetic statement not long after.

The ESPN PR team responded with a statement on Twitter condemning the comments Friday, but has not announced further details on the suspension.

The New York Post report says ESPN has scrapped Wojnarowski’s trip to Orlando this week to report from the NBA bubble, according to sources.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.