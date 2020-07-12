Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. announces possible exposures from six new cases

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has notified the public of potential community exposures from six new COVID-19 cases.

Health officials shared the following timeline of potential exposures from the new cases:

Friday, July 3: Visited McAlister’s Deli at 2445 N Kansas Expy Ste A from 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Friday, July 3: Visited Academy Sports + Outdoors at 610 W El Camino Alto St between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. for 20 minutes (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

Saturday, July 4: Visited Menards at 500 N Eastgate Ave from 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

Saturday, July 4: Visited Walmart Supercenter at 2825 N Kansas Expy from 4 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

Saturday, July 4: Visited Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen at 1950 E Primrose St from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. (two individuals, both infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Monday, July 6: Visited Red Racks DAV Thrift Store at 1707 Battlefield Rd from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

Monday, July 6: Visited Culver’s at 2520 N Glenstone Ave from 12 p.m. to 12:40 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Monday, July 6: Visited Dollar General at 1726 S Kansas Expy from 4 p.m. to 4:20 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

Tuesday, July 7: Visited Bill and Payne Stewart Driving Range at 1825 E Norton Rd from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

Click here for a list of possible exposures reported Friday and Saturday by the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

Anyone who was at these locations on these dates is considered low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

· Fever or chills

· Cough

· Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

· Fatigue

· Muscle or body aches

· Headache

· New loss of taste or smell

· Sore throat

· Congestion or runny nose

· Nausea or vomiting

· Diarrhea

Greene County has reported more than 160 new cases since last Sunday. That makes up more than one-fourth of the county’s total cases, which now stands at 527, since the pandemic began. The county has reported nine deaths, 261 active cases and 257 recoveries.

