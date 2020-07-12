Advertisement

Springfield police look for armed robber from Sunday morning

By Sara Forhetz
Published: Jul. 12, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are looking for a man behind an armed robbery at a gas station.

Police were called around 4:40 a.m. Sunday for a robbery happening at the Fast n’ Friendly on North Kansas Expressway.

We’re told the suspect had two accomplices with him.

They got away with the cash. No on was hurt. No arrests have been made.

