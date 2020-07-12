Advertisement

Sweet delivery! Family donates Girl Scout cookies to Maries Co. Sheriff’s Office, Vienna Fire Dept.

A family donated several boxes of Girl Scout cookies Saturday to the Maries County Sheriff’s Office and Vienna Fire Department.
A family donated several boxes of Girl Scout cookies Saturday to the Maries County Sheriff’s Office and Vienna Fire Department.(Maries County Sheriff Chris Heitman)
By Joey Schneider
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIES COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - One family thanked their local law enforcement and first responders with a sweet delivery.

A family donated several boxes of Girl Scout cookies Saturday to the Maries County Sheriff’s Office and Vienna Fire Department.

The sheriff’s office received several boxes of Thin Mints and other popular Girl Scout cookies, according to a Facebook post from sheriff Chris Heitman.

The family says cookie sales were down this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so they donated them and left a heartwarming note for the sheriff’s office and fire department.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

2 officers, suspect killed in Texas border town shooting

Updated: 6 hours ago
Authorities say two police officers have been shot and killed in a South Texas border town after reportedly responding to a disturbance call.

News

Military organizations donate care packages to Ft. Leonard Wood families

Updated: 6 hours ago
Many military families at Ft. Leonard Wood benefited from a hunger initiative held by a few organizations.

News

Republic softball tournament raises money for Officer Priebe’s family

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
Swinging for a cause and rallying around local law enforcement. That’s what brought dozens of families Saturday to softball fields in Republic.

News

Police investigate death of married couple in Nixa

Updated: 7 hours ago
A death investigation is underway in Nixa, Missouri. Authorities are investigating at least one death at apartments on South Fairview Avenue in Nixa.

Local

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Storm Prediction Center issues Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Ozarks

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Storm Predication Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Ozarks through Saturday night.

Latest News

National Politics

Mueller defends Russia probe, says Stone remains a felon

Updated: 7 hours ago
Former special counsel Robert Mueller sharply defended his investigation into ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, writing in a newspaper opinion piece Saturday that the probe was of “paramount importance” and asserting that a Trump ally, Roger Stone, “remains a convicted felon, and rightly so” despite the president’s decision to commute his prison sentence.

National

Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, the first time the president has been seen in public with the type of facial covering recommended by health officials.

News

Coin shortage affecting rural banks more than businesses

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Michael Deere
One local businessman says he sold hundreds of dollars in coins to a local bank.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe storms possible through tonight

Updated: 8 hours ago
Some severe weather will be possible across the Ozarks from Saturday evening into Saturday night

Coronavirus

Two more Buffalo nursing home employees test positive for COVID-19 after mass testing; no residents infected

Updated: 9 hours ago
A nursing home in Buffalo, Missouri conducted mass testing Friday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Two additional employees tested positive for the virus.