Sweet delivery! Family donates Girl Scout cookies to Maries Co. Sheriff’s Office, Vienna Fire Dept.

MARIES COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - One family thanked their local law enforcement and first responders with a sweet delivery.

A family donated several boxes of Girl Scout cookies Saturday to the Maries County Sheriff’s Office and Vienna Fire Department.

The sheriff’s office received several boxes of Thin Mints and other popular Girl Scout cookies, according to a Facebook post from sheriff Chris Heitman.

The family says cookie sales were down this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so they donated them and left a heartwarming note for the sheriff’s office and fire department.

