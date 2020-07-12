Advertisement

Two more Buffalo nursing home employees test positive for COVID-19 after mass testing; no residents infected

(KY3)
(KY3)(Linda Simmmons)
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - A nursing home in Buffalo, Missouri conducted mass testing Friday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Two additional employees tested positive for the virus.

The Colonial Springs Healthcare Center in Buffalo, Missouri tested 108 employees and 115 residents on Friday.

There were no positive cases among residents tested, according to the Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation.

The two additional positive cases were asymptomatic and diagnosed after mass testing. The first Colonial Springs employee who tested positive was reported July 8. All thee employees are quarantined at home.

Colonial Springs is a skilled nursing facility in Buffalo and is owned and operated by Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation in Bolivar, Missouri.

The employee who tested positive Wednesday was the first case in CMH’s seven long-term care facilities. They say they contacted local, state and national health officials to report the case. They also stopped offering outdoor visits that they just started allowing about two weeks ago.

“Through the health department, they felt like today would be the best day to do this with the incubation from the exposure,” said Tim Francka, CMH administrative director of long-term care. “This employee last worked night shift on Sunday night, so they left here Monday morning at 6 a.m., and this is the fifth day after that exposure.”

All Colonial Springs employees now wear eye protection in addition to wearing masks and other PPE during their shifts. All employees are screened at the beginning of their shifts for symptoms of coronavirus including fever. Any staff members who have tested positive or develop symptoms of COVID-19 will not return to work until they are recovered and receive clearance.

All Colonial Springs residents and staff will be monitored closely for any symptoms. Another mass testing event is scheduled for next week.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

At least 61 US Marines infected with COVID-19 at bases in Japan’s Okinawa

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mari Yamaguchi
Japanese officials have demanded the U.S military increase disease prevention measures to maximum levels, stop sending personnel from the mainland U.S. to Okinawa and seal the bases.

Coronavirus

‘I think I made a mistake’: Young man from Texas dies after attending COVID-19 party

Updated: 5 hours ago
Young people allegedly attend COVID-19 parties with friends who have been diagnosed with the virus to see who gets infected first or who can survive.

National

Doctor speaks out after 'heart-wrenching' death of young Texan who went to COVID party

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Young people allegedly attend COVID-19 parties with friends who have been diagnosed with the virus to see who gets infected first or who can survive.

National

Trump wears mask while visiting service members at Walter Reed

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Aides helped convince the president wearing a mask would set a positive example and help de-politicize the act, something other members of the Republican party have stressed lately.

National

Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, the first time the president has been seen in public with the type of facial covering recommended by health officials.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic

Updated: 11 hours ago
President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, the first time the president has been seen in public with the type of facial covering recommended by health officials as a precaution against spreading or becoming infected by the novel coronavirus.

Coronavirus

Arkansas reports state-record 1,061 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Arkansas has reported a state-record 1,061 new cases of the new coronavirus but no new deaths related to the virus.

News

Coronavirus deaths take a long-expected turn for the worse

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By MIKE STOBBE and NICKY FORSTER Associated Press
The impact has already been felt by families who lost kin — and by the health care workers who tried to save them.

National

Pandemic leads 7-Eleven to forgo free Slurpees on 7-11

Updated: 16 hours ago
7-Eleven has been giving away its slushy beverage to all customers for nearly 20 years on July 11.

Coronavirus

Disney World reopens as coronavirus cases surge in Florida

Updated: 18 hours ago
“The Most Magical Place on Earth” is reopening after nearly four months with new rules in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.