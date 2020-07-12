Two more Buffalo nursing home employees test positive for COVID-19 after mass testing; no residents infected

BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - A nursing home in Buffalo, Missouri conducted mass testing Friday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Two additional employees tested positive for the virus.

The Colonial Springs Healthcare Center in Buffalo, Missouri tested 108 employees and 115 residents on Friday.

There were no positive cases among residents tested, according to the Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation.

The two additional positive cases were asymptomatic and diagnosed after mass testing. The first Colonial Springs employee who tested positive was reported July 8. All thee employees are quarantined at home.

Colonial Springs is a skilled nursing facility in Buffalo and is owned and operated by Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation in Bolivar, Missouri.

The employee who tested positive Wednesday was the first case in CMH’s seven long-term care facilities. They say they contacted local, state and national health officials to report the case. They also stopped offering outdoor visits that they just started allowing about two weeks ago.

“Through the health department, they felt like today would be the best day to do this with the incubation from the exposure,” said Tim Francka, CMH administrative director of long-term care. “This employee last worked night shift on Sunday night, so they left here Monday morning at 6 a.m., and this is the fifth day after that exposure.”

All Colonial Springs employees now wear eye protection in addition to wearing masks and other PPE during their shifts. All employees are screened at the beginning of their shifts for symptoms of coronavirus including fever. Any staff members who have tested positive or develop symptoms of COVID-19 will not return to work until they are recovered and receive clearance.

All Colonial Springs residents and staff will be monitored closely for any symptoms. Another mass testing event is scheduled for next week.

