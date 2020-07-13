Advertisement

10 Missouri law enforcement agencies receive federal grant money

By Andrew Havranek
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Camden County Sheriff Tony Helms is no stranger to counting on grants to help his budget.

”They get tighter every year it seems like,” Helms said.

The Camden County Sheriff's Office received more than $316,000.
A new grant called the COPS Hiring Program gives federal dollars to law enforcement agencies across the country.

”It took a lot of work, but we got it in,” Helms said. “We just found out recently we were awarded $316,000 which will fund three officers for three years.”

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office will use that money to keep the three school resource officers in Hurricane Deck Elementary, Macks Creek, and Stoutland Schools.

Despite the American Civil Liberties Union saying it would like Missouri to take officers out of schools, Helms feels it’s been one of the most beneficial programs for his office.

”They kind of look out for the citizens and for the businesses because they’re so far away, they’re so rural, they don’t get as much traffic as we’d like for them to have from the law enforcement,” Helms noted.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is also getting federal money. It is getting nearly $603,000.

“It will be six new patrol deputies added to the street,” said Green County Sheriff Jim Arnott.

Arnott says without this grant, hiring six new deputies would have been impossible.

”We would not be able to hire six new deputies with our budget, and keep them for a minimum of three years commitment,” Arnott added.

Helms agreed, saying this money helps keep the school resource officer program afloat.

”It’s important for me to keep this program going,” Helms said. “If it’s not funded, either by us, by the schools, by the grant, where does it go? It usually goes away, and the first thing to go in a lot of people’s eyes is a security system, and that system would be us.”

10 Missouri law enforcement agencies received this grant money. A breakdown of what each department received can be seen in the below chart.

Agency$# of Officers
Camden County Sheriff’s Office$316,4513
Greene County Sheriff’s Office$602,5986
Howell County Sheriff’s Office$211,0572
Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners$3,675,52218
St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office$95,0701
St. Francois County Sheriff’s Office$105,6041
St. Robert Police Department$250,0002
City of Vienna$92,0861
City of Breckenridge$365,7413
Washington County Sheriff’s Office$274,0553

