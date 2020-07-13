Advertisement

Atlanta won’t drop Braves name, but will review Tomahawk Chop

‘The Atlanta Braves honor, respect and value the Native American community’
The Atlanta Braves aren't changing their name, but are reviewing the Tomahawk Chop.
The Atlanta Braves aren't changing their name, but are reviewing the Tomahawk Chop.(Source: CNN)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN/Gray News) – No name change is planned for the Atlanta Braves as other professional sports teams have moved to drop racially insensitive names and logos.

“The Atlanta Braves honor, respect and value the Native American community,” a team statement said. “As an organization, we have always drawn strength from our diversity and respect for all. That will never change.”

The team said it has had conversations with several Native American communities and changing the name of the Braves "is not under consideration or is considered necessary."

However, the team said an advisory group is reviewing the Tomahawk Chop, an arm movement done by fans at home games to root for the Braves.

The announcement comes as Washington said it was dropping the “Redskins” name and Indian head logo after 87 years as an NFL franchise.

Ahead of Washington’s decision, baseball’s Cleveland Indians said it was having “ongoing discussions organizationally on these issues,” a team tweet said.

“The recent social unrest in our community and our country has only underscored the need for us to keep improving as an organization on issues of social justice.”

Copyright 2020 CNN and Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Rockets’ Westbrook says he tested positive for coronavirus

Updated: moments ago
|
By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer
As recently as Sunday, the Rockets believed that Westbrook and James Harden — neither of whom traveled with the team to Walt Disney World near Orlando last week — would be with the team in the next few days.

News

Governor Hutchinson urges Arkansans to wear a mask in public; cases jump 572 Monday

Updated: 7 minutes ago
He addressed the state Monday at his daily briefing in Little Rock.

National

Body found in search of lake for ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera

Updated: 15 minutes ago
A sheriff’s official says a body was found during the search for missing “Glee” star Naya Rivera at a southern California lake.

National

Prosecutors: Epstein victim to speak at associate’s hearing

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
One or more victims of Jeffrey Epstein will tell a judge Tuesday that his ex-girlfriend should be denied bail on charges that she recruited teenage girls for him to sexually abuse in the 1990s, prosecutors said Monday.

National Politics

US to reject nearly all Chinese claims in South China Sea

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By MATTHEW LEE and LOLITA C. BALDOR
U.S. officials say the Trump administration is poised to escalate its actions against China by stepping squarely into one of the most sensitive regional issues dividing them and outright rejecting nearly all of Beijing’s significant maritime claims in the South China Sea.

Latest News

National

‘Whoa! That was close!’: Lightning nearly hits Oklahoma trooper

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The lightning strike came within feet of the highway patrol officer.

News

ENDANGERED SILVER ADVISORY: Laclede County Sheriff’s Office searching for man reported missing

Updated: 27 minutes ago
David Eugene Allen, 79, disappeared from 23572 Fox Road in Lebanon on July 13.

National

Missing 5-year-old in Fla. found safe; Amber Alert canceled

Updated: 31 minutes ago
An Amber Alert has been canceled after a missing 5-year-old from Madison, Fla. was found safe, officials said Monday.

National Politics

Judge: Women can get abortion pill without doctor visits

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN
U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang in Maryland concluded that the "in-person requirements" for patients seeking medication abortion care impose a "substantial obstacle" to abortion patients and are likely unconstitutional under the circumstances of the pandemic.

National Politics

More than 200 schools back lawsuit over foreign student rule

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY
More than 200 universities are backing a legal challenge to the Trump administration’s new restrictions on international students, arguing that the policy jeopardizes students’ safety and forces schools to reconsider fall plans they have spent months preparing.

National Politics

US budget deficit hits all-time high of $864 billion in June

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER AP Economics Writer
For the first nine months of this budget year, which began Oct. 1, the deficit totals $2.74 trillion, also a record for that period.