Advertisement

Body found in search of lake for ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera

In this Jan. 13, 2018 file photo, Naya Rivera participates in the &amp;quot;Step Up: High Water&amp;quot; panel during the YouTube Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif.(Source: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
In this Jan. 13, 2018 file photo, Naya Rivera participates in the &amp;quot;Step Up: High Water&amp;quot; panel during the YouTube Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif.(Source: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File) (WABI)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A body was found Monday at a Southern California lake during the search for “Glee” star Naya Rivera, authorities said.

The body was discovered five days after the 33-year-old Rivera disappeared on Lake Piru, where her son was found July 8 alone a few hours later on a boat the two had rented, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities would not immediately say if the person found was Rivera, but said the day after she disappeared that they believed she drowned in the lake northwest of Los Angeles. A 2 p.m. press conference was scheduled.

Search crews found the body floating in the northeast area of the lake, authorities said. The body would be flown 40 miles (64 kilometres) to the coroner's office in Ventura, Sheriff's Capt. Eric Buschow said. Rivera's family has been notified of the discovery.

The lake an hour’s drive from Los Angeles was searched by dozens of divers working in waters with little visibility, with help from sonar and robotic devices combing the bottom and helicopters and drones searching above.

“I can’t imagine what it’s like for her parents, her family,” Buschow said. “It takes an emotional toll on the search teams too.”

Rivera played singing cheerleader Santana Lopez for six seasons on the Fox musical-comedy “Glee.”

If she is declared dead, she will become the third major cast member from the show to die in their 30s.

Cory Monteith, one of the show’s leads, died at 31 in 2013 from a toxic mix of alcohol and heroin.

And co-star Mark Salling, who Rivera dated at one point, killed himself in 2018 at age 35 after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

Rivera had experience boating on the lake in Los Padres National Forest, authorities said.

Surveillance video shows Rivera and her son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, leaving on the rented boat.

When the boat failed to return, its vendor found the vessel drifting in the northern end of the lake late Wednesday afternoon with the boy asleep on board. He told investigators that he and his mother had been swimming and he got back into the boat but she didn’t, according to a sheriff’s office statement.

The boy was wearing a life vest, and another life jacket was found in the boat along with Rivera’s purse and identification.

Rivera is believed to have drowned “in what appears to be a tragic accident,” the statement said.

The boy, Rivera’s son from her marriage to actor Ryan Dorsey, was safe and healthy and with family members, authorities said. The couple finalized their divorce in June 2018 after nearly four years of marriage.

The most recent tweet on Rivera’s account, from July 7, read “just the two of us” along with a photo of her and her son.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Rockets’ Westbrook says he tested positive for coronavirus

Updated: moments ago
|
By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer
As recently as Sunday, the Rockets believed that Westbrook and James Harden — neither of whom traveled with the team to Walt Disney World near Orlando last week — would be with the team in the next few days.

News

Governor Hutchinson urges Arkansans to wear a mask in public; cases jump 572 Monday

Updated: 5 minutes ago
He addressed the state Monday at his daily briefing in Little Rock.

National

Prosecutors: Epstein victim to speak at associate’s hearing

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
One or more victims of Jeffrey Epstein will tell a judge Tuesday that his ex-girlfriend should be denied bail on charges that she recruited teenage girls for him to sexually abuse in the 1990s, prosecutors said Monday.

National Politics

US to reject nearly all Chinese claims in South China Sea

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By MATTHEW LEE and LOLITA C. BALDOR
U.S. officials say the Trump administration is poised to escalate its actions against China by stepping squarely into one of the most sensitive regional issues dividing them and outright rejecting nearly all of Beijing’s significant maritime claims in the South China Sea.

Latest News

National

‘Whoa! That was close!’: Lightning nearly hits Oklahoma trooper

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The lightning strike came within feet of the highway patrol officer.

News

ENDANGERED SILVER ADVISORY: Laclede County Sheriff’s Office searching for man reported missing

Updated: 25 minutes ago
David Eugene Allen, 79, disappeared from 23572 Fox Road in Lebanon on July 13.

National

Missing 5-year-old in Fla. found safe; Amber Alert canceled

Updated: 29 minutes ago
An Amber Alert has been canceled after a missing 5-year-old from Madison, Fla. was found safe, officials said Monday.

National Politics

Judge: Women can get abortion pill without doctor visits

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN
U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang in Maryland concluded that the "in-person requirements" for patients seeking medication abortion care impose a "substantial obstacle" to abortion patients and are likely unconstitutional under the circumstances of the pandemic.

National Politics

More than 200 schools back lawsuit over foreign student rule

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY
More than 200 universities are backing a legal challenge to the Trump administration’s new restrictions on international students, arguing that the policy jeopardizes students’ safety and forces schools to reconsider fall plans they have spent months preparing.

National Politics

US budget deficit hits all-time high of $864 billion in June

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER AP Economics Writer
For the first nine months of this budget year, which began Oct. 1, the deficit totals $2.74 trillion, also a record for that period.