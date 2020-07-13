Advertisement

Caught on camera: Man defaces Black Lives Matter sign in Boston

Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WCVB/CNN) – Boston Police said they’ve identified a suspect in the vandalism of a Black Lives Matter art installation after a man was caught on camera painting over it.

Surveillance video shows an older white man and woman walking up to a Black Lives Matter sign in the city’s Allston neighborhood on Thursday night.

They make sure the coast is clear before the man starts spray-painting over the word “Black” in the sign.

Businesses owner Justin Pomerleau shared surveillance video of the incident. He said it’s not the first time someone has tampered with the sign.

“Somebody tore it down once. Somebody changed it to ‘Blue Lives Matter,’ and then this time somebody just tried to spray-paint it out,” he said.

Eventually the man stops painting as pedestrians walk by. The couple wait for the coast to be clear before the man finishes painting over the word “Black.” Then they walk away.

"It was a really feeble attempt to ruin the mural," Pomerleau said.

Neighbors were reportedly able to wash off the spray paint before it had a chance to dry.

On Saturday, police released a photo of the man and woman, calling them “persons of interest.”

On Sunday, police said they had identified a suspect, though they did not specify if the suspect was the man or woman in the video.

“It’s a hate crime in my opinion,” Pomerleau said. “It’s like, there’s no two ways about it.”

Copyright 2020 WCVB via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Rockets’ Westbrook says he tested positive for coronavirus

Updated: moments ago
|
By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer
As recently as Sunday, the Rockets believed that Westbrook and James Harden — neither of whom traveled with the team to Walt Disney World near Orlando last week — would be with the team in the next few days.

News

Governor Hutchinson urges Arkansans to wear a mask in public; cases jump 572 Monday

Updated: 7 minutes ago
He addressed the state Monday at his daily briefing in Little Rock.

National

Body found in search of lake for ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera

Updated: 15 minutes ago
A sheriff’s official says a body was found during the search for missing “Glee” star Naya Rivera at a southern California lake.

National

Prosecutors: Epstein victim to speak at associate’s hearing

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
One or more victims of Jeffrey Epstein will tell a judge Tuesday that his ex-girlfriend should be denied bail on charges that she recruited teenage girls for him to sexually abuse in the 1990s, prosecutors said Monday.

National Politics

US to reject nearly all Chinese claims in South China Sea

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By MATTHEW LEE and LOLITA C. BALDOR
U.S. officials say the Trump administration is poised to escalate its actions against China by stepping squarely into one of the most sensitive regional issues dividing them and outright rejecting nearly all of Beijing’s significant maritime claims in the South China Sea.

Latest News

National

‘Whoa! That was close!’: Lightning nearly hits Oklahoma trooper

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The lightning strike came within feet of the highway patrol officer.

News

ENDANGERED SILVER ADVISORY: Laclede County Sheriff’s Office searching for man reported missing

Updated: 27 minutes ago
David Eugene Allen, 79, disappeared from 23572 Fox Road in Lebanon on July 13.

National

Missing 5-year-old in Fla. found safe; Amber Alert canceled

Updated: 31 minutes ago
An Amber Alert has been canceled after a missing 5-year-old from Madison, Fla. was found safe, officials said Monday.

National Politics

Judge: Women can get abortion pill without doctor visits

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN
U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang in Maryland concluded that the "in-person requirements" for patients seeking medication abortion care impose a "substantial obstacle" to abortion patients and are likely unconstitutional under the circumstances of the pandemic.

National Politics

More than 200 schools back lawsuit over foreign student rule

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY
More than 200 universities are backing a legal challenge to the Trump administration’s new restrictions on international students, arguing that the policy jeopardizes students’ safety and forces schools to reconsider fall plans they have spent months preparing.

National Politics

US budget deficit hits all-time high of $864 billion in June

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER AP Economics Writer
For the first nine months of this budget year, which began Oct. 1, the deficit totals $2.74 trillion, also a record for that period.