City leaders in Branson, Mo. announce special council meeting on masks, spread of virus

(KY3)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -

The city of Branson, Mo. announced a special city council meeting for Thursday to discuss masking and the spread of COVID-19.

The meeting happens at 2 p.m. in the Branson City Hall council chambers. As a reminder space is limited due to social distancing. The city requires face coverings inside city hall.

Health leaders in the Tri-Lakes region report cases of the coronavirus have jumped since the beginning of summer.

