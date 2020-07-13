City leaders in Branson, Mo. announce special council meeting on masks, spread of virus

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -

The city of Branson, Mo. announced a special city council meeting for Thursday to discuss masking and the spread of COVID-19.

The meeting happens at 2 p.m. in the Branson City Hall council chambers. As a reminder space is limited due to social distancing. The city requires face coverings inside city hall.

Health leaders in the Tri-Lakes region report cases of the coronavirus have jumped since the beginning of summer.

