COVID-19 could be blood vessel disease as well as respiratory illness

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s long been known that the coronavirus attacks the lungs and is a dangerous respiratory illness. But there’s mounting evidence as the pandemic rages on that the virus infects blood vessels, which would explain the diverse list of head-to-toe complications people have experienced ranging from covid-toe to severe clotting all over the body including the legs, kidneys, and even the brain, which can result in a stroke.

Autopsies of COVID patients have also revealed tiny micro-clotting in the lungs that can cause other organs to shut down.

“What we’re seeing is organ damage all over the place,” said Dr. Hooman Poor, the Mt. Sinai Pulmonary Vascular Disease Director.

“There are a high proportion of people, probably more than other respiratory illnesses, that have some portion of their illness due to blood clotting,” added Dr. Robin Trotman, a Cox Infectious Disease Specialist. “Whether it be the rash you saw in kids early on or blood clots in the lungs. It may even be part of the heart issues in some patients. It’s changed how we manage these. It’s definitely different than most respiratory illnesses.”

A respiratory virus that infects blood cells and circulates throughout the body is virtually unheard of, but researchers have discovered that the virus can infect the cells lining the inside of your circulatory system. That’s 60,00 miles of blood vessels inside you. Those cells help regulate everything from your immune response to blood clotting.

“It’s extremely important to figure out if clotting is playing a major role in this process because we have therapies to prevent clotting,” Poor said.

That therapy would include medications for blood pressure and cholesterol, and a recent test of 9,000 COVID patients showed that those taking those medications had higher rates of survival. But others on those medications have fared worse so the jury is still out on the many facets of this mysterious and baffling foe.

“We’ve learned a lot about COVID 19 and we’ve continued to learn a lot about it,” said Greene Co. Assistant Director Katie Towns. “It changes rapidly. We can’t just rest and think we understand this, how it spreads and how it’s transmitted. We have to pay attention to the fact that it might now just be a respiratory disease. There might be other ways it affects our body that are very significant.”

The virus’ ability to cause inflammation in our vascular system would also explain why people with pre-existing health conditions like heart problems, diabetes and high-blood pressure are at higher-risk of dying from the illness.

