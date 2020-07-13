Advertisement

ENDANGERED SILVER ADVISORY: Laclede County Sheriff’s Office searching for man reported missing

David Eugene Allen, 79, disappeared from 23572 Fox Road in Lebanon on July 13.
David Eugene Allen, 79, disappeared from 23572 Fox Road in Lebanon on July 13.
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) -

The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to locate a man reported as missing.

David Eugene Allen, 79, disappeared from 23572 Fox Road in Lebanon on July 13.

Allen suffers from dementia. Family say he is not taking his medication. They believe he may be armed with a two 9 mm handguns. Allen drivers a gray 2017 Chrysler with Missouri license plate GJ82H.

Call the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office at 417-532-2311 if you know anything about his whereabouts.

