Advertisement

Entertainment district attracts brewery to Mountain Home square

A north Arkansas community wants to give people a reason to come downtown and stay there. And it starts with renovating one of the oldest buildings on the square. But this is just the first step toward reaching that broader goal in Mountain Home.
A north Arkansas community wants to give people a reason to come downtown and stay there. And it starts with renovating one of the oldest buildings on the square. But this is just the first step toward reaching that broader goal in Mountain Home.(KY3)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - The building on the northeast corner of Mountain Home’s downtown square was built in 1892.

It has been everything from a hardware store, to a clothing store, to a drug store. The walls of the building give you a look into its past.

"Found some old bottle caps, an old flyer we've seen from back in the 50s that was in the walls. It's just really interesting what we're finding in the bones itself of the building," said Chris Gordon, the co-owner of Rapp's Barren Brewing Company.

But you can look into the future in the new walls going in at Rapp's Barren Brewing Company.

“It’s going to create a completely different environment down here that Mountain Home has never had,” said Russell Tucker, the other co-owner of Rapp’s Barren.

The owners already have a brewery on East Ninth Street, but wanted to have a presence on the square.

They bought the 128-year-old property last June just after the city council passed a law establishing an entertainment district.

“It kind of sealed the deal for us,” Tucker said.

The district allows you to buy alcohol from a business and drink it anywhere within the district from 4:30 p.m. to midnight.

”You can’t bring your own. You can’t pull up in a pickup truck and drag a cooler to the tailgate,”said Mountain Home Mayor Hillrey Adams.

The district includes everything between East Fifth to Eight streets and Hickory to Church streets, and many people are excited to see downtown be brought to life.

“This is a good venue because it’s a brewery, but it’s family oriented. If you don’t drink beer, you can drink root beer, coffee,” said Geraldine Butts, who lives in Mountain Home.

Rapp’s Barren Brewing Company may be the first business to come in as a result of the entertainment district ordinance, but the mayor hopes it won’t be the last.

”We’re trying to create something that will pull those people that are here visiting downtown, and get them to spend a little more money while they’re in Mountain Home," Adams said.

That mission starts with a brewery that’s tapping into the city’s past to work toward a bright new future.

”We’re hoping that we’re going to be the last thing in this building. And it’s going to stay for a long time,” Tucker said.

The business is scheduled to open up in spring of 2021. 

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat Increasing This Week

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Temperatures and the Heat Index will be climbing to near or above 100 degrees.

News

10 Missouri law enforcement agencies receive federal grant money

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
The Camden County Sheriff says it will pay for three School Resource Officers over the next three years.

News

WATCH LIVE 6:30 p.m.: Springfield City Council considers masking provision

Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Springfield City Council is expected to make a decision on a possible masking provision Monday night amid the coronavirus crisis.

National

Official: Firefighting system was inoperable on Navy ship

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JULIE WATSON
A Navy official says a fire suppression system was inoperable when a blaze erupted aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard in San Diego.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri, Arkansas report hundreds of new cases Monday

Updated: 1 hour ago
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

Latest News

News

Laclede County prosecutor charges homeless man for death of Lebanon man July 2

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Laclede County prosecutor filed murder charges against a homeless man in the death of Lebanon man.

News

Harmony House offers resources as domestic violence calls increase in Nixa, Springfield

Updated: 1 hour ago
Nixa and Springfield police report a slight increase in domestic violence calls recently. Harmony House in Springfield has experienced the influx, too.

News

ENDANGERED SILVER ADVISORY CANCELED: Laclede County Sheriff’s locates man reported missing

Updated: 1 hours ago
David Eugene Allen, 79, disappeared from 23572 Fox Road in Lebanon on July 13.

National Politics

Judge seeks more details on Trump’s clemency for Roger Stone

Updated: 2 hours ago
Trump commuted Stone's 40-month prison sentence on Friday evening, just days before he was to report to prison.

News

Royals skipper Matheny to see ex-team in early exhibition

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Matheny is in his first season in charge of the Royals after taking over for the retired Ned Yost.

News

Cardinals reliever Hicks opts out of playing; has diabetes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The 23-year-old Hicks was diagnosed in high school as having Type 1 diabetes.