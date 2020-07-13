Advertisement

Governor Hutchinson urges Arkansans to wear a mask in public; cases jump 572 Monday

Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) -

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchison is urging the state to wear a mask when social distancing is not possible. But will not go as far as making it a state mandate.

He addressed the state Monday at his daily briefing in Little Rock.

Health leaders reports the state’s second-straight day of more than 500 cases of COVID-19 after Saturday’s record spike of more than 1,000 cases. They reported 572 cases from Sunday. The state reported two additional deaths, bringing the total to 323 since the pandemic. The state tested 5,253 patients Sunday.

Governor Hutchinson announced former Governor and U.S. Senator David Pryor and his wife Barbara is recovering from a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

