Greene County reports 527 cases of COVID-19; weekly increase of nearly 170

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has reported 527 cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, following one of the largest weekly jumps in cases since the pandemic began.

The 527 cases include 504 laboratory-confirmed cases and 23 probable cases, which are either epi-linked or result positive antibody tests.

On Sunday, July 5, the health department reported 360 total cases. One week later, the health department reports 527 total cases. This marks a weekly jump of 167 cases.

The new weekly total makes up more than one-fourth of the county’s total cases, nearly 31 percent of total cases, since the pandemic began.

Greene County has reported nine deaths, 261 active cases and 257 recoveries as of Sunday. The health department says more than 24,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Greene County this year.

On Friday, Katie Towns, an assistant director with the health department, said 636 people were being monitored and told to quarantine because of possible exposure to COVID-19.

With the increased number of people infected and people being monitored, Towns said Greene County could max out on its public health capacity.

“Hitting that capacity mark means we will not be able to contact positive cases within that 24 hour period and we will not be able to get to their close contacts and put them in a quarantine sort of process within that 24 hour period as well,” Towns said during a briefing Friday.

The health department announced possible exposures from six new cases Sunday.

The city of Springfield, the most populous city of Greene County, will consider a masking ordinance in response to the pandemic at a city council meeting Monday night. If passed, it could go into effect Wednesday, July 16.

