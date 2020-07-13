Harmony House offers resources as domestic violence calls increase in Nixa, Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Pending autopsies should show us if, in fact, two people in Nixa died from a murder-suicide.

Early reports show warning signs of domestic abuse led up to the deaths. Police in Nixa have seen an increase in such cases recently, too.

Lisa Farmer, the Executive Director at Harmony House in Springfield said although they have not seen a surge in domestic violence calls, they have seen a slight increase. Farmer said they typically receive about 50 calls a week. Recently, that has jumped between 53 and 57. Farmer says last week they did see it jump to 70 calls.

Farmer said some of the best weapons against domestic abuse are your ears.

“If they do open up just listen to them and validate that what they’re going through is scary and horrible and that nobody deserves to live in a situation like that,” she said. “Don’t be judgmental, just listen.”

Farmer helps run Harmony House in Springfield, which counsels, supports, and shelters victims.

She spoke with KY3 Monday not knowing the people involved in a deadly case in Nixa from over the weekend, but having seen similar situations before. Police say they responded to Patricia and Terry Lepper’s home twice in the last 3 months for domestic disputes. Farmer said often times there are signs people miss.

”Any changes, I mean maybe they typically have all of the curtains and windows open and suddenly the shades are drawn, or you never see anybody coming and going,” she said. “Maybe you see a police car frequently. “

Police say Lepper had a full ex parte order against her husband.

Farmer said sometimes trying to leave the relationship is the most dangerous part.

”Their chances of being seriously injured or murdered at the hands of their abuser skyrocket in the two weeks right after they leave,” she said.

At Harmony House, Farmer said they can help with creating a safety plan.

”How can you stay safe while you’re still in the relationship, what are the steps you need to take and you can take ahead of time so that if and when you do decide to leave you can do it as safely as possible.

Springfield police tell KY3 they have also seen a slight uptick in calls for domestic violence.

If you do need help, you can reach out to the Harmony House through their Facebook as well as their hotline.

The 24 hour hotline numbers for Harmony House are:

Local417-864-7233

Toll-Free800-831-6863

