Health Department says online comments don’t reflect response they’ve received about mask mandate

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Monday the city of Springfield will meet and discuss the possibility of mandating a mandatory mask requirement to battle the city’s growing number of COVID-19 cases.

The meeting is expected to draw many from both sides of the issue, as the community tries to move into Phase 4 of the opening plan.

Online many are critical of the idea that people should be required to wear masks, it’s a sentiment Cora Scott with the city of Springfield says they have no seen as much on their online comment cards and voicemails.

The public comment opportunities closed on Friday.

“We have over 35 hundred people who filled out our online comment forms that have indicated to us that 76 percent are in favor of a face-covering provision,” Scott said as of Thursday. “So that’s different than some of the things we are seeing on social media.”

The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Monday and will air on the KY3 News page.

People who signed up to speak as of Friday will also do so via videoconferencing technology due to city offices being closed to the public at this time.

