Here is the latest Missouri news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. CDT

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say a would-be carjacker was fatally shot after exchanging gunfire with a man whose car he tried to steal in downtown St. Louis. The suspect was armed with a handgun when he tried to rob Sunday a 22-year-old man whom police described as “an armed citizen.” The alleged carjacker died at the scene. The other man suffered a minor shoulder injury. St. Louis detectives are handling the investigation. Authorities haven’t determined yet if the shooting is considered justified.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies say a man has died and woman has been injured in an overnight shooting at Longview Lake in southern Kansas City. Officials say the shooting happened around 1 a.m. Monday. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says the shooting stemmed from a domestic disturbance, during which a man shot a woman in the leg. The office says that as deputies approached the scene, a 39-year-old man shot himself and died at the scene. Officials say the woman who was shot is expected to recover. Authorities have not released the names of the man or the woman.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a protester has been charged in connection to last week’s attack on two city employees who were trying to tow a car from a no-parking zone in front of City Hall. the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 20-year-old Daundre Fitzpatrick was charged with third-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon by the St. Louis circuit attorney. Online court records do not list a defense attorney. Police say the workers went to City Hall around 3 a.m. Thursday as protesters occupied the area overnight. One employee was hit in the face with an assault rifle, the other was punched in the back of the head.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Department of Heath and Senior Services is reporting 310 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 27,443. The state on Sunday also reported five more deaths, bringing the total to 1,069. State health officials say new cases of the coronavirus are being spread primarily by young people who infect many others. Health department spokeswoman Lisa Cox on Friday said that the average age of newly diagnosed cases in the past week was a little over 37 years. Officials suspect the actual number of people with COVID-19 is much higher than the state-released statistics indicate because many people with mild or no symptoms do not get tested..