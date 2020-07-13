Here is the latest Missouri news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. CDT

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Department of Heath and Senior Services is reporting 310 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 27,443. The state on Sunday also reported five more deaths, bringing the total to 1,069. State health officials say new cases of the coronavirus are being spread primarily by young people who infect many others. Health department spokeswoman Lisa Cox on Friday said that the average age of newly diagnosed cases in the past week was a little over 37 years. Officials suspect the actual number of people with COVID-19 is much higher than the state-released statistics indicate because many people with mild or no symptoms do not get tested..

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say seven people were arrested and two officers were injured Sunday as police worked to clear out a crowd of protesters who had camped outside St. Louis City Hall to call for the resignation of Mayor Lyda Krewson. Sunday’s arrests came during police’s second effort to remove protesters from the area. Officers first cleared the protesters, who have gathered outside City Hall on and off since Wednesday, on Friday morning. A group of about 150 protesters returned to the area by Friday night. St. Louis police detective Ryan Percich said the arrests came after protesters knocked down metal barricades that officers had put up around City Hall Sunday.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities have executed a search warrant at the St. Louis mansion of a white couple whose armed defense of their home during a recent racial injustice protest drew widespread attention. Joel Schwartz, the attorney for Mark and Patricia McCloskey, confirmed Saturday that the search warrant was served Friday evening and that the long gun Mark McCloskey had been holding during the June 28 incident was seized. He says arrangements were made to turn over to authorities on Saturday the gun Patricia McCloskey had been holding that day. The McCloskeys, who are personal injury lawyers, haven't been charged. Schwartz says he thinks charges against them would be “absolutely, positively unmerited.”

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A judge rejected Friday a motion that that would have immediately made it easier for Missourians to vote with a mail-in ballot during the coronavirus pandemic. The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports Cole County Judge Jon Beetem denied the motion for a preliminary injunction sought by the Missouri NAACP and the League of Women Voters. At issue is how voting will work this year as public health officials urge people to social distance to avoid spreading COVID-19. The lawsuit seeks to allow all Missourians to cast absentee ballots without notarization in 2020.