Here is the latest Missouri news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. CDT

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Voters will decide in November whether to remove the statutes of President Andrew Jackson from the downtown Kansas City courthouse and the Historic Truman Courthouse in Independence. The Kansas City Star reports that the seven white members of the Jackson County legislature voted Monday to put the local question on their general election ballot. Its two Black members voted against it, urging their colleagues to have the courage to make the decision themselves. Andrew Jackson, for whom Jackson County is named, was both a slave owner and oversaw the forceful removal of Native Americans from their homes.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri prisoners are raising concerns because guards are not required to wear face masks. Prisoners told the Kansas City Star that many guards choose not to wear masks to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. A spokeswoman for the Corrections Department says guards must wear masks when they're around inmates with symptoms or those who have tested positive for COVID-19. At least 67 staffers at 12 prisons have tested positive for COVID-19. More than 200 inmates have contracted the virus. An expert in health in prisons says guards should always wear masks because social distancing is often impossible.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — COVID-19 tests recommended by doctors now must be free to Missouri patients under a new law. The law was among several Gov. Mike Parson signed Monday. Other measures signed by Parson will require hospitals to perform rape kits when needed. Currently, some sexual assault survivors must travel hours to get a rape kit. Vaping will be banned in and around public schools beginning Aug. 28. Another law that takes effect at the end of August will ban edible medical marijuana shaped like fruit or other shapes that might appeal to children.

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (AP) — General Motors will temporarily lay off a shift of workers at its assembly plant in Wentzville amid coronavirus concerns that have kept some employees home. The company says a two-shift operation will allow it to operate as efficiently as possible while accommodating employees who are not reporting to work due to concerns about COVID-19 in the community. The union says about 1,200 workers work in the third shift. The union says there have been at least 23 coronavirus cases at the plant. The company said the layoffs are scheduled to begin July 20.