Advertisement

Judge seeks more details on Trump’s clemency for Roger Stone

Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Monday demanded more information about President Donald Trump’s decision to commute the prison sentence of longtime ally Roger Stone.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson ordered that the parties provide her by Tuesday with a copy of the executive order that commuted Stone's sentence. She also asked for clarity about the scope of the clemency, including whether it covers just his prison sentence or also the two-year period of supervised release that was part of his sentence.

Trump commuted Stone's 40-month prison sentence on Friday evening, just days before he was to report to prison. Stone was convicted as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation with making false statements, tampering with a witness and obstructing lawmakers who were examining Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Although presidents have broad authority to commute prison sentences and issue pardons, the brief order from Jackson — who presided over Stone's trial last year — makes clear the judge still is seeking information and clarity about the clemency, including the actual executive order from the White House.

In a separate case, a federal judge has resisted the Justice Department's request to dismiss the criminal case against Michael Flynn, Trump's first national security adviser, even though Flynn pleaded guilty during Mueller's investigation to lying to the FBI.

Democrats lambasted Trump’s decision as having undermined the rule of law, and Mueller himself defended the Stone prosecution in a Washington Post opinion piece in which he said Stone “remains a convicted felon, and rightly so.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Rockets’ Westbrook says he tested positive for coronavirus

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer
As recently as Sunday, the Rockets believed that Westbrook and James Harden — neither of whom traveled with the team to Walt Disney World near Orlando last week — would be with the team in the next few days.

News

Governor Hutchinson urges Arkansans to wear a mask in public; cases jump 572 Monday

Updated: 7 minutes ago
He addressed the state Monday at his daily briefing in Little Rock.

National

Body found in search of lake for ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera

Updated: 15 minutes ago
A sheriff’s official says a body was found during the search for missing “Glee” star Naya Rivera at a southern California lake.

National

Prosecutors: Epstein victim to speak at associate’s hearing

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
One or more victims of Jeffrey Epstein will tell a judge Tuesday that his ex-girlfriend should be denied bail on charges that she recruited teenage girls for him to sexually abuse in the 1990s, prosecutors said Monday.

National Politics

US to reject nearly all Chinese claims in South China Sea

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By MATTHEW LEE and LOLITA C. BALDOR
U.S. officials say the Trump administration is poised to escalate its actions against China by stepping squarely into one of the most sensitive regional issues dividing them and outright rejecting nearly all of Beijing’s significant maritime claims in the South China Sea.

Latest News

National

‘Whoa! That was close!’: Lightning nearly hits Oklahoma trooper

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The lightning strike came within feet of the highway patrol officer.

News

ENDANGERED SILVER ADVISORY: Laclede County Sheriff’s Office searching for man reported missing

Updated: 28 minutes ago
David Eugene Allen, 79, disappeared from 23572 Fox Road in Lebanon on July 13.

National

Missing 5-year-old in Fla. found safe; Amber Alert canceled

Updated: 32 minutes ago
An Amber Alert has been canceled after a missing 5-year-old from Madison, Fla. was found safe, officials said Monday.

National Politics

Judge: Women can get abortion pill without doctor visits

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN
U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang in Maryland concluded that the "in-person requirements" for patients seeking medication abortion care impose a "substantial obstacle" to abortion patients and are likely unconstitutional under the circumstances of the pandemic.

National Politics

More than 200 schools back lawsuit over foreign student rule

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY
More than 200 universities are backing a legal challenge to the Trump administration’s new restrictions on international students, arguing that the policy jeopardizes students’ safety and forces schools to reconsider fall plans they have spent months preparing.

National Politics

US budget deficit hits all-time high of $864 billion in June

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER AP Economics Writer
For the first nine months of this budget year, which began Oct. 1, the deficit totals $2.74 trillion, also a record for that period.