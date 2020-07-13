Advertisement

Laclede County prosecutor charges homeless man for death of Lebanon man July 2

Dustin Combs/Laclede County Jail
Dustin Combs/Laclede County Jail
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Laclede County prosecutor filed murder charges against a homeless man in the death of Lebanon man.

Dustin Lee Combs faces charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and felony stealing in the death of Mark Pitts. Police arrested Combs in Washington County, Mo.

Investigators say Combs shot and killed Pitts at his Lebanon home on July 2.

“We conducted several interviews which led us to a “street” name for a possible suspect and information he had been in jail in Virginia,” said Sheriff David Millsap. “We contacted the Winchester Virginia Police Department and they identified Combs as person who had that nickname and matched the description given to us by Combs’ associates at the Red Fox Motel. Combs was positively identified as a person who was to meet with the victim in the parking lot of a local business the night Mark Pitts was murdered.” For obvious reasons we cannot go into great detail regarding the investigation, but we are confident in the case we have presented to the Prosecutor.”

Investigators say they found Combs in the victim’s pickup truck stolen from the home. He was armed.

A judge did not set a bond for Combs.

