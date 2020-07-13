Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

MISSING GIRL-KANSAS

Father, girlfriend charged in 3-year-old Kansas girl's death

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Prosecutors say they have charged the father of a 3-year-old Kansas girl who was found dead and his girlfriend with felony murder in the child’s death. Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree said Sunday 29-year-old Howard Jansen III and his girlfriend, 33-year-old Jacqulyn Kirkpatrick, were also charged with aggravated endangerment of a child and criminal desecration in the death of Olivia Ann Jansen. Olivia’s body was found around 5:45 p.m. Friday nearly nine blocks from her Kansas City home, from which her father had reported her missing.

POLICE CHASE-COW INJURED

2 arrested after fleeing police and crashing into cow

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities said two people were arrested after fleeing from officers in northeast Kansas and crashing into a cow and a fence. Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said 18-year-old Skye Joe Covers Up, of Mayetta, Kansas, and 21-year-old Santana Kay Noriega, of Holton, Kansas, were both arrested after the chase on Saturday afternoon. Morse said the cow that they hit with their car suffered two broken legs and was expected to be euthanized. The chase began after a Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over the Chevrolet Malibu that Covers Up was driving. Covers Up fled southeast into neighboring Jefferson County before crashing.

Two arrested in case of missing Kansas girl after body found

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The father of a missing 3-year-old Kansas girl was arrested late Friday after police said they believe they found her body. The Kansas City Star reports 29-year-old Howard Jansen III of Kansas City, Kansas, has not been formally charged in the death of Olivia Ann Jansen. Jansen was booked into the Wyandotte County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and child abuse. Saturday morning, Jacqulyn Kirkpatrick, 33, was also held on suspicion of first-degree murder and child abuse. The body was found about 5:45 p.m. Friday about nine blocks from her home, from which her father had reported her missing.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS SCHOOLS

Handwashing, masks among fall guidelines for Kansas schools

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Draft safety guidelines for school this fall from the Kansas State Department of Education say students, teachers and staff should wear masks, but that students up to fifth or sixth grade shouldn’t be required to wear them unless local officials mandate it. The Kansas City Star and Wichita Eagle are reporting that draft guidelines about how to reopen schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic were shared with superintendents this week. The guildlines say everyone should wash their hands when arriving at school and every hour afterward. Space should be made in classrooms to allow social social distancing and locker use is discouraged.

FEDERAL DEATH PENALTY-HISTORY-Q&A

Q&A: US government not as prolific an executioner as states

CHICAGO (AP) — President Donald Trump's administration wants to restart federal executions this month, 17 years after the last one. Executions carried out by federal authorities have stopped, restarted and stopped again for long stretches since the first one in 1790, when U.S. marshals hanged a mariner in Maine for fatally shooting the captain of a slave ship. The federal government has never been a prolific executioner, putting to death just a few hundred people since the 1700s. States, meanwhile, have executed more than 15,000 people. The vast majority of executions in recent decades have been by lethal injection. That's the only method authorized for federal executions.

AP-US-CORONAVIRUS-RELIEF-SPENDING-TRIBES

Tribes struggle to meet deadline to spend virus relief aid

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Tribes across the country are wrestling with competing needs, restrictive laws and inadequate staffing as they try to meet a tight federal deadline on spending billions of dollars in virus relief funds. Congress set aside $8 billion for tribes that must be spent by the end of the year and meet strict federal guidelines. Otherwise, the tribes risk having to send it back. Officials on the vast Navajo Nation have received $714 million in aid but approved just $60 million for health care, protective equipment and front-line workers against the virus. Rifts between the tribal government's legislative and executive branches have delayed putting more of the money to use.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-KANSAS STATE UNIVERSITY

Black students afraid to return to school after racist tweet

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Many Black students at Kansas State University are afraid to return to school after a white student made a racist tweet about George Floyd, a Black man who died at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis. The Kansas City Star reports that some people supported Jaden McNeil’s right to free speech, but many called for him to be expelled for his insensitive remarks. Last week, President Richard Myers announced that the university would not expel McNeil. Instead, the university said it will develop a social media policy for students and recruit and retain more students and faculty of color.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS

COVID-19 spike in Kansas casts doubt on allowing local rules

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas hasn't contained a resurgence in coronavirus cases and that is raising questions about whether the state made a mistake in allowing local officials to set rules for businesses and public gatherings. State health department figures show Kansas experienced its worst spike in confirmed new cases since the pandemic began in the two weeks ending Friday. Counties have had the power to set the rules since May 26. Senate Democratic Leader Anthony Hensley says Kansas was doing better when Kelly was in control. Republican Senate President Susan Wagle disagrees, suggesting the virus is less deadly than it was.