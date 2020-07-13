Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS

Kansas tops 20,000 coronavirus cases after worst-ever spike

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has had its worst week-long spike in coronavirus cases since the pandemic began. It reported another 1,447 confirmed cases over three days to bring the total to more than 20,000. The state Department of Health and Environment said Monday that 20,058 novel coronavirus cases have been reported since early March for an increase of 7.8% from Friday. The department also reported four additional COVID-19-related deaths to bring the total to 288. Kansas reported an average of 451 new coronavirus cases a day during the seven-day period ending Monday. Gov. Laura Kelly issued a statewide order July 2 directing people to wear masks in public.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS STATE FAIR

Kansas State Fair canceled this year amid pandemic concerns

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas State Fair Board has decided to cancel this year’s fair amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Hutchinson News reports that Monday's reversal came a week after the board initially voted to continue with the fair. That initial decision sparking concern from vendors and the community. About half of the vendors had canceled amid worries about delays with travel quarantines, difficulties in putting crews together and cancellations of other fairs. Texas, Oklahoma and Nebraska cancelled their fairs shortly after the board’s decision last week. The board is still interested in finding a way to safely hold livestock and 4H event.

BOY DROWNS-FATHER CHARGED

Wichita father charged with murder in toddler's drowning

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita father has been formally charged with murder in the drowning death of his 2-year-old son in a neighborhood swimming pool in Wichita. The Wichita Eagle reports 44-year-old William K. Kabutu faces a charge first-degree felony murder and an alternative count of second-degree murder that alleges the death was unintentional but occurred under reckless circumstance. He is also charged with two counts of aggravated child endangerment. Police allege Kabutu was intoxicated on July 7 when took the 2-year-old and his 4-year-old brother to the pool and allowed the children to slip through the bars of a fence.

MISSING GIRL-KANSAS

Father, girlfriend charged in 3-year-old Kansas girl's death

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Prosecutors say they have charged the father of a 3-year-old Kansas girl who was found dead and his girlfriend with felony murder in the child’s death. Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree said Sunday 29-year-old Howard Jansen III and his girlfriend, 33-year-old Jacqulyn Kirkpatrick, were also charged with aggravated endangerment of a child and criminal desecration in the death of Olivia Ann Jansen. Olivia’s body was found around 5:45 p.m. Friday nearly nine blocks from her Kansas City home, from which her father had reported her missing.

KANSAS-BOY SCOUT LEADER

Former Boy Scout leader charged with rape, child abuse

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A former Boy Scout leader was charged with rape and child abuse for crimes dating back years. The Kansas City Star reported 45-year-old Andrew Rowland of Overland Park faces charges of rape, aggravated indecent liberties with a child involving sex, and two counts of child abuse. The allegations in a July 4 criminal complaint date from 2010 to 2018. Rowland was the scoutmaster for Boy Scouts of America Troop 284 in Overland Park.

KANSAS CROPS

Kansas wheat harvest nears completion, well ahead of average

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — The latest government report shows the winter wheat harvest in Kansas is nearing completion well ahead of last year or the average for this time of year. The Agriculture Department’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Monday that 95% of the state’s wheat crop has now been cut. The state’s other major field crops are also making progress this summer. The agency says that 47% of the corn in Kansas is silking. About 6% of the soybeans are now setting pods. And 9% of the sorghum has headed in the state.

POLICE CHASE-COW INJURED

2 arrested after fleeing police and crashing into cow

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities said two people were arrested after fleeing from officers in northeast Kansas and crashing into a cow and a fence. Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said 18-year-old Skye Joe Covers Up, of Mayetta, Kansas, and 21-year-old Santana Kay Noriega, of Holton, Kansas, were both arrested after the chase on Saturday afternoon. Morse said the cow that they hit with their car suffered two broken legs and was expected to be euthanized. The chase began after a Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over the Chevrolet Malibu that Covers Up was driving. Covers Up fled southeast into neighboring Jefferson County before crashing.

KANSAS CITY HOMICIDE

Man killed, woman injured in overnight Kansas City shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies say a man has died and woman has been injured in an overnight shooting at Longview Lake in southern Kansas City. Officials say the shooting happened around 1 a.m. Monday. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says the shooting stemmed from a domestic disturbance, during which a man shot a woman in the leg. The office says that as deputies approached the scene, a 39-year-old man shot himself and died at the scene. Officials say the woman who was shot is expected to recover. Authorities have not released the names of the man or the woman.