Leigh’s Lost and Found: Do you recognize this distinctive looking lost dog?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In our Leigh’s Lost and Found today, we’re featuring a very distinctive looking lost dog.

Check out her eyes.. She has one brown one and one that is ice blue. Animal control is hoping that will help someone recognize her.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, ”she is a Husky, Shepherd mix of some sort. She’s got that characteristic blue eye that you see in Huskies. She’s fairly young, we’re thinking she’s about a year old and she’s still got a lot of energy.”

Someone found the female dog in the 1200 block of north Missouri. That was two weeks ago but still, no one has claimed her.

She did have a scab across her nose for a recent injury that may have happened when she got loose. Unfortunately, she didn’t have a collar, tag or chip but she has been socialized and is very sweet.

If you recognize this dog, please call animal control at 417-833-3592.

