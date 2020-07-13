Advertisement

Mercy oncologists discuss decrease in cancer screenings amid pandemic

Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

“Mammography save lives, colonoscopies save lives, pap smears saves lives and so does low-dose CT,” said Mercy Springfield Hospital’s Director of Oncology, Jessica Snider.

Mercy Springfield Hospital said early detection in cancer is key for treatment but recently they’ve seen a decrease in some cancer screenings.

“We’ve seen a decrease in colon cancer screenings. Mainly because people don’t want to do a colonoscopy anyways and the COVID testing required by their society was recommended so that’s hard for people to do,” said Snider.

Mercy’s Director of Oncology, Jessica Snider said while certain services were suspended for a brief period of time at the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic patients shouldn’t push back their screenings.

“Our fear from an oncology standpoint is that people are not going to be diagnosed early. They’re going to be diagnosed later in their disease process when the disease may not be cured and we’re terrified of that,” said Snider.

Snider said if this continues she’s nervous for the future.

“We’re going to have major issues with mortality with cancer increasing unless we can find these cancers early,”said Snider

At Cox Health they suspended services too but right now they’re playing catch up.

“I know in our breast cancer clinic we’re looking at expanding our capacity and extending our hours to get everyone in,” said Cox Health Oncology Service Line Coordinator, Autumn Bragg.

Both hospitals said they’re taking preventive measures to ensure safety for their patients.

“We do temperature checks upon entry for all patients and all staff everyday. We do COVID screening questions. We’ve reduced people in waiting rooms,” said Bragg.

Snider said the main types of cancer screenings are lung, colon, breast and cervical.

“I treat cancer everyday. I would much rather treat an early cancer than a later cancer. It’s curative. If we find these many of these cancers are curative. If we don’t find them early they’re not.”

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police say domestic violence in Nixa increasing lately, following double homicide Saturday

Updated: moments ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
Following a double homicide on Saturday, a spokesperson from the Nixa Police Department said it seems like the number of domestic disputes have risen in recent months.

Coronavirus

Virus spread, not politics should guide schools, doctors say

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By LINDSEY TANNER
Children infected with coronavirus are more likely than adults to have mild illnesses, but their risk for severe disease and death isn't zero.

News

Project helps improve training safety for Cabool Track and Field

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Michael Deere
Project Run, Throw and Jump with the Dawgs aims to improve training conditions and supplies for Cabool track athletes.

Local

Police investigate shooting, possible pipe bomb at north Springfield apartment complex

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Police say one person was shot and located a possible pipe bomb during an investigation Sunday afternoon at a north Springfield apartment complex.

Latest News

National

Grandson of Elvis Presley has died at age 27, agent says

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By The Associated Press
The son of Lisa Marie Presley has died. He was 27.

News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 patients may actually be showing some symptoms, experts at Cox and Mercy say

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
Despite a lot of the coronavirus being unknown, local doctors are learning more about infected patients who don’t have symptoms. The list of symptoms for COVID-19 seems to be growing every day and it may be hard for people to differentiate symptoms from allergies or a common cold.

National

21 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego

Updated: 2 hours ago
One person has been injured in a fire aboard a ship at Naval Base San Diego.

Local

Greene County reports 527 cases of COVID-19; weekly increase of nearly 170

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has reported 527 cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, following one of the largest weekly jumps in cases since the pandemic began.

Local

Mask ordinance fails to advance in Harrison, Ark.

Updated: 3 hours ago
An ordinance designed to help businesses imposing or looking to impose face masks requirements in Harrison, Arkansas failed to advance out of a committee meeting.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Turning hot across the Ozarks this week

Updated: 3 hours ago
A hot week ahead for the Ozarks