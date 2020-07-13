Associated Press Missouri Daybook for Monday, Jul. 13.

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jul. 13 10:00 AM Labor union leaders make announcement regarding Lambert Airport privatization - Labor union leaders from American Federation of Teachers (AFT) Local 420, Coalition of Black Trade Unionists (CBTU), UNITE HERE Local 74, Communications Workers of America (CWA) Local 6300 and Local 6355, St. Louis American Postal Workers Union (APWU), and the A. Philip Randolph Institute (APRI) make announcement regarding Lambert Airport privatization at a rally, ahead of a possible vote on the issue on 14 July

Location: Kiener Plaza at the intersection of Broadway and Market St, St. Louis, MO

Weblinks: http://www.seiu1.org/

Contacts: Nick Desideri, SEIU Local 1, desiderin@seiu1.org, 1 630 779 5510

Tuesday, Jul. 14 3:00 PM Missouri Governor Mike Parson provides updates on current events in Missouri

Location: Missouri State Capitol, 201 W Capitol Ave, Jefferson City, MO

Weblinks: http://www.state.mo.us, https://twitter.com/MoGov

Contacts: Kelli Jones, State of Missouri, communications@governor.mo.gov, 1 573 751 0765, 1 573 508 9072

CORPORATE DATA

Wednesday, Jul. 15 Leggett & Platt: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=101908&p=irol-irhome

Contacts: Cassie J. Branscum, Leggett & Platt Investor Relations, invest@leggett.com, 1 417 358 8131