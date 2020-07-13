Missouri News Digest

Hello!

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Missouri. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Kansas City Bureau at 800-852-4844 or apkansascity@ap.org.

For up-to-the-minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

AROUND THE STATE:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI

Missouri developments in the coronavirus outbreak.

With:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI GM PLANT

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — General Motors will temporarily lay off a shift of workers at its assembly plant in Wentzville amid coronavirus concerns that have kept some employees home. SENT: 187 words.

IN BRIEF:

— MISSOURI CARJACKING-SHOOTING — A would-be carjacker was fatally shot Sunday after exchanging gunfire with a man whose car he tried to steal in downtown St. Louis.

— RACIAL INJUSTICE-ST LOUIS-PROTEST-CHARGES— A protester has been charged in connection to last week’s attack on two city employees who were trying to tow a car from a no-parking zone in front of City Hall, authorities said Monday.

— HOSPITAL THREAT-CHARGES — A man was charged Monday after allegedly threatening this weekend to use a gun at St. Mary’s Hospital in Jefferson City.

SPORTS:

BKC-NABC-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Longtime basketball coach Craig Robinson, who has spent time in both the college and professional ranks, was hired Monday as executive director of the National Association of Basketball Coaches. By Dave Skretta. SENT: 156 words.

____

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them via FTP to the AP in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including FTP account information, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.