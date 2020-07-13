Advertisement

Police say domestic violence in Nixa increasing lately, following death of married couple Saturday

By Michael Van Schoik
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating the death of a married couple in Nixa, Missouri. A spokesperson from the Nixa Police Department said domestic disputes, such as this incident, have risen around the area in recent months.

“Domestic violence calls have been increased even during COVID,” Nixa Police spokesman Drew Douglas told KY3. “I know that anecdotally our department feels like they’re seeing more.”

Douglas said he is no expert in behavior, but he thinks there could be a possible correlation to the pandemic.

“It sure seems like the circumstances around that may be contributing,” he said. “That’s certainly a possibility to the number of domestic violence and domestic disputes that we’re responding to.”

He said these types of calls are often some of the most serious.

“Those kinds of calls can be some of the most dangerous calls that we go to,” Douglas said.

On Saturday police responded to a medical call at the Stone Meadow Estates Apartment complex in the 400 block of S. Fairway Avenue. When they arrived, police found found Patricia L. Lepper, 64, and husband Terry J. Lepper, 66, dead inside of an apartment.

Police said both had died from apparent gunshot wounds.

According to court documents, both Terry and Patricia Lepper had domestic assault charges back in May. Both of them received the charges separately on different days. Nearly a week after they received the charges, Patricia Lepper had a full ex parte order against her husband.

Douglas said the couple had a history of dispute.

“We had responded to the apartment two times in the past at a minimum in recent months,” he said.

Investigators have determined that it was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

