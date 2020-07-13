Advertisement

Project helps improve training safety for Cabool Track and Field

Project Run, Throw and Jump with the Dawgs started in 2018
By Michael Deere
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CABOOL, Mo. (KY3) - A student-led project to improve the training conditions for Cabool track athletes has hit a big milestone.

“I remember scraping my knees, elbows and face planting into a rock and gravel pit. Things were bad. Thankfully I can already see the difference,” Adam Block explained.

Project Run, Throw and Jump with the Dawgs was started in 2018 by then senior, Adam Block.

One major focus point for the project is to take a basketball court - where teams practice field events - and make it into a larger, safer, more appropriate training area.

“We actually ran into each other. I fell, sprained my knee and couldn’t compete in track meets for two weeks,” freshman Cheyenne Dodds said.

“I remember taking off, tripping over that rock and rolling my ankle. It was two days before our first track event of that year,” Junior Matthew Mohler added.

Pole vaulters will now be landing on a newer, thicker padding - replacing 20-year-old pads.

The largest donation yet, literally, came in on semi trucks.

Around $100,000 in used artificial turf was donated from Pittsburgh State University.

“The concrete here is hard on knees, joints, shins...everything that you can think of, Block exclaimed. Once you add jumping in there and takeoffs, you put even more stress on those joints and everything else involved with that. So what this AstroTurf is going to do, is it’s going to offer a much softer, much more forgiving surface that people can train on.”

Soon more area will be made for the high jump and the long jump will be moved to allow for a safer, deeper landing pit.

“Next year is just going to be so much better because you’re not going to be landing in an inch of sand,” freshman Cassidy Dodds told KY3.

Students are thrilled about the new changes.

“I just told him thank you, thank you, thank you over and over,” Mohler said.

We’re going to actually look forward to coming to practice. We’re going to want to come and use the new equipment,” Cassidy Dodds stated.

If you would like to donate your time, materials or money to Project Run, Throw and Jump with the Dawgs, head to the project’s facebook page.

