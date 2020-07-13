Advertisement

Reports: Washington to shed ‘Redskins’ name Monday

In this Oct. 24, 2019, file photo, Native American leaders protest against the Redskins team name outside U.S. Bank Stadium before an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Washington Redskins in Minneapolis.
In this Oct. 24, 2019, file photo, Native American leaders protest against the Redskins team name outside U.S. Bank Stadium before an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Washington Redskins in Minneapolis.(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File)
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) - Washington’s NFL team will get rid of the name ‘Redskins’ on Monday, according to multiple reports.

It's unclear when a new name will be revealed for one of the league's oldest franchises.

USA Today, ESPN, The Washington Post, Washington Times and Sports Business Journal reported Sunday night that owner Dan Snyder is set to "retire" the name. Yahoo, on Saturday, reported a name change was imminent.

The team launched a 'thorough review' of the name July 3 that the NFL supported. That came in the aftermath of prominent sponsors FedEx, Nike, PepsiCo and Bank of America asking the team to change the name.

FedEx is the title sponsor of the team's stadium in Landover, Maryland, and CEO Frederick Smith is a minority owner. Nike and other companies pulled team gear from their online stores.

Over a dozen Native American leaders and organizations wrote to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell last week demanding an immediate end to Washington's use of the name. In the letter that was obtained by The Associated Press, they said they "expect the NFL to engage in a robust, meaningful reconciliation process with Native American movement leaders, tribes, and organizations to repair the decades of emotional violence and other serious harms this racist team name has caused to Native Peoples."

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Graphic video that shows Pa. officer with knee on man’s neck draws outrage, protests

Updated: 44 minutes ago
The police department's use of force policy specifically bans chokeholds and neck restraints. Officers have discretion over the degree of force necessary in a situation, based on the amount of resistance used by the suspect.

National

GRAPHIC: Protesters gather outside Pa. police station after knee-to-neck restraint

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
The police department's use of force policy specifically bans chokeholds and neck restraints. Officers have discretion over the degree of force necessary in a situation, based on the amount of resistance used by the suspect.

National

More than 30 states see week-to-week rise in coronavirus cases

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
Florida, Texas and California are seeing major surges in cases. More than 15,000 infections were reported in Florida on Saturday, a single-day record.

National

Explosion on naval ship in San Diego injures sailors, causes 3-alarm fire

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The Navy says 17 sailors and four civilians are recovering in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

National

Zindzi Mandela, daughter of anti-apartheid figures Nelson and Winnie, dies at 59

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mogomotsi Magome
The Mandelas’ daughter came to prominence in 1985, when she read a letter from her father rejecting the white minority government's offer to release him from prison if he denounced violence perpetrated by his movement against apartheid.

Latest News

National

Actress Kelly Preston dies at 57 after battle with breast cancer

Updated: 3 hours ago
Preston enjoyed a lengthy career in film and television, appearing in “Jerry Maguire,” “Twins” and at times starring with her husband, John Travolta, in films like “Battlefield Earth” and “Gotti.”

National

Official: Photo helps in search for missing “Glee” actress

Updated: 4 hours ago
“Glee” star Naya Rivera remained missing as of Sunday night.

News

Vote on Springfield mask ordinance expected Monday; possible requirement could come with fines

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nikki Ogle
The mask provision would require anyone over the age of 11 to wear a mask anywhere in Springfield where social distancing is not possible.That includes indoor or outdoor public and private spaces, and businesses.

News

Police say domestic violence in Nixa increasing lately, following death of married couple Saturday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
Following a double homicide on Saturday, a spokesperson from the Nixa Police Department said it seems like the number of domestic disputes have risen in recent months.

News

Mercy oncologists discuss decrease in cancer screenings amid pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
Mercy Springfield Hospital has noticed a decrease in cancer screening appointments since the beginning of the pandemic. An oncologist said it's important to not push those appointments back.