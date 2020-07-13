Royals skipper Matheny to see ex-team in early exhibition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) —

Royals manager Mike Matheny will get to see his old ballclub sooner than he expected now that Kansas City is scheduled to play the St. Louis Cardinals in an exhibition game at Busch Stadium next week.

The Royals also will play two games against the Houston Astros at Kauffman Stadium before opening their 60-game season July 24 against the Indians in Cleveland.

Matheny is in his first season in charge of the Royals after taking over for the retired Ned Yost. He spent last year as a special assistant with the organization.

