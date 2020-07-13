Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports daily record for COVID-19 cases; releases list of exposures

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced a daily record of 49 new cases Monday.

Since the pandemic, cases now sit at 553. Health leaders released several possible community exposures from the many of the new cases.

Thursday, July 2: Visited Walmart Supercenter at 2825 N Kansas Expy in the afternoon for 30 minutes (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

Saturday, July 4: Visited DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse at 3333 S Glenstone Ave Ste 120 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Sunday, July 5: Visited Walmart Supercenter at 2021 E Independence St from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

Sunday, July 5: Visited El Puente at 1111 E Republic Rd from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Sunday, July 5: Visited Best Buy at 3450 S Glenstone Ave from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

Sunday, July 5: Visited Macy’s in the Battlefield Mall at 2825 S Glenstone Ave from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Sunday, July 5: Visited Bath and Body Works in the Battlefield Mall at 2825 S Glenstone Ave from 1:30 p.m. to 1:50 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Sunday, July 5: Visited Mexican Villa South at 2755 S Campbell Ave from 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Sunday, July 5: Visited Patton Alley Pub at 313 S Patton Ave from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Monday, July 6: Visited Fuji Japanese Seafood & Steakhouse at 2909 S Campbell Ave around 5:30 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Tuesday, July 7: Visited Jose Locos at 853 N Glenstone Ave from 12:20 p.m. to 1 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

Tuesday, July 7: Visited Walmart Supercenter at 3315 S Campbell Ave sometime in the afternoon before 5 p.m. for 30 minutes (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Wednesday, July 8: Visited Shoe Carnival at 3408 S Glenstone Ave from 5 p.m. to 5:20 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

Prior to being diagnosed, one of our cases worked at the following location:

Monday, July 6: Worked at Orange Leaf at 1011 S Glenstone Ave from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

Anyone who was at these locations on these dates is at low-risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It spreads between people who are in close contact with one another.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention.

