Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports daily record for COVID-19 cases; releases list of exposures
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -
Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced a daily record of 49 new cases Monday.
Since the pandemic, cases now sit at 553. Health leaders released several possible community exposures from the many of the new cases.
- Thursday, July 2: Visited Walmart Supercenter at 2825 N Kansas Expy in the afternoon for 30 minutes (infectious and symptomatic, masked)
- Saturday, July 4: Visited DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse at 3333 S Glenstone Ave Ste 120 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
- Sunday, July 5: Visited Walmart Supercenter at 2021 E Independence St from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)
- Sunday, July 5: Visited El Puente at 1111 E Republic Rd from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
- Sunday, July 5: Visited Best Buy at 3450 S Glenstone Ave from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)
- Sunday, July 5: Visited Macy’s in the Battlefield Mall at 2825 S Glenstone Ave from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
- Sunday, July 5: Visited Bath and Body Works in the Battlefield Mall at 2825 S Glenstone Ave from 1:30 p.m. to 1:50 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
- Sunday, July 5: Visited Mexican Villa South at 2755 S Campbell Ave from 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
- Sunday, July 5: Visited Patton Alley Pub at 313 S Patton Ave from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
- Monday, July 6: Visited Fuji Japanese Seafood & Steakhouse at 2909 S Campbell Ave around 5:30 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
- Tuesday, July 7: Visited Jose Locos at 853 N Glenstone Ave from 12:20 p.m. to 1 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)
- Tuesday, July 7: Visited Walmart Supercenter at 3315 S Campbell Ave sometime in the afternoon before 5 p.m. for 30 minutes (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
- Wednesday, July 8: Visited Shoe Carnival at 3408 S Glenstone Ave from 5 p.m. to 5:20 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)
Prior to being diagnosed, one of our cases worked at the following location:
- Monday, July 6: Worked at Orange Leaf at 1011 S Glenstone Ave from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)
Anyone who was at these locations on these dates is at low-risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.
COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It spreads between people who are in close contact with one another.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention.
Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.