TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Summer Savory Tart

Savory Summer Tart

Recipe courtesy: Chef Anna Davis

Crust Ingredients:

1 cup almond flour

½ cup sorghum or choice of gluten-free flour

5 tablespoons butter, melted

2 tablespoons water

½ teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons sweetener of choice {Chef Anna used date sugar}

Filling Ingredients:

8 oz sour cream

8 oz Mascarpone cheese or goat cheese

2 eggs

½ teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon horseradish

4 green onions, minced

Topping:

2 apricots

4 strawberries

2 tomatoes

Glaze:

Juice from 1 lime

2 tablespoon agave

Salt to taste

Fresh mint, and green onion for garnish

NOTE: This tart is so versatile you can substitute other fruit and vegetables for toppings. Chef Anna’s other favorites include avocado, cucumber, and blueberries!

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400-degrees. Mix crust ingredients together, adding a little water if the crust seems too dry. Grease and flour a medium spring pan. Using your fingers, press the crust into the pan and up the sides about halfway. Place in the freezer to firm up.

Whip the Mascarpone cheese or goat cheese until soft and fully. Slowly add sour cream, mixing as you go, so lumps don’t form. Beat in the eggs one at a time. Add the salt, horseradish, and green onions. Whip on medium high to a very soft and fluffy consistency.

Spoon into the crust. Place in the oven and turn down to 300. Allow the tart to cook for 20 minutes. Insert a toothpick into the center to check the tart. If the toothpick comes out almost clean, turn the oven off, prop the door slightly open, and let cool.

Whisk agave, lime, and salt in a medium bowl. Cut up fruit into desired pieces. Place in the bowl with the glaze and toss to coat. Spoon fruit onto tart. Garnish with chopped chives and mint.

Drizzle with any remaining glaze. Serve cold. Enjoy!

