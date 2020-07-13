WATCH LIVE 6:30 p.m.: Springfield City Council considers masking provision

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Springfield City Council is expected to make a decision on a possible masking provision Monday night amid the coronavirus crisis.

More than 100 people signed up to speak on the issue. The meeting could go well into the night.

