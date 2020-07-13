Advertisement

WATCH LIVE 6:30 p.m.: Springfield City Council considers masking provision

Mask
File: Mask(WAFB)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Springfield City Council is expected to make a decision on a possible masking provision Monday night amid the coronavirus crisis.

Click here to watch the Springfield City Council meeting at 6:30 p.m.

More than 100 people signed up to speak on the issue. The meeting could go well into the night. We will keep you updated through the night on KY3.com and KY3 News @ 9 and KY3 News @ 10.

