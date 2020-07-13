Advertisement

White House officials raise questions about Fauci

Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - White House officials are starting to question Dr. Anthony Fauci, according to multiple sources.

In a statement, a member of the administration says officials are concerned "Dr. Fauci has been wrong on things."

The White House provided a list of statements to supplement that argument.

A Health and Human Services spokesperson clarifies that doesn't mean the White House is clashing with scientists.

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Monday that Fauci and the president “have always had a very good working relationship.”

Fauci is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a leading coronavirus expert.

He's been known to correct President Donald Trump when his facts are wrong.

He's also been at odds with the president at times about the need to follow health guidelines.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Former Arkansas Gov. David Pryor hospitalized with COVID-19

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The family of David Pryor, a former Arkansas governor and U.S. senator, says he’s hospitalized in Little Rock after testing positive for COVID-19.

National

4 charged in Los Angeles death of rising rapper Pop Smoke

Updated: moments ago
|
By JONATHAN LANDRUM JR.
Prosecutors say two men and two teens have been charged in the death of rising rapper Pop Smoke who was killed during a Los Angeles home-invasion robbery in February.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat Increasing This Week

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Temperatures and the Heat Index will be climbing to near or above 100 degrees.

News

10 Missouri law enforcement agencies receive federal grant money

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
The Camden County Sheriff says it will pay for three School Resource Officers over the next three years.

News

WATCH LIVE 6:30 p.m.: Springfield City Council considers masking provision

Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Springfield City Council is expected to make a decision on a possible masking provision Monday night amid the coronavirus crisis.

Latest News

National

‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera found dead at California lake

Updated: 1 hour ago
A sheriff’s official says a body was found during the search for missing “Glee” star Naya Rivera at a southern California lake.

National

Official: Firefighting system was inoperable on Navy ship

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JULIE WATSON
A Navy official says a fire suppression system was inoperable when a blaze erupted aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard in San Diego.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri, Arkansas report hundreds of new cases Monday

Updated: 1 hour ago
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

News

Laclede County prosecutor charges homeless man for death of Lebanon man July 2

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Laclede County prosecutor filed murder charges against a homeless man in the death of Lebanon man.

News

Harmony House offers resources as domestic violence calls increase in Nixa, Springfield

Updated: 1 hour ago
Nixa and Springfield police report a slight increase in domestic violence calls recently. Harmony House in Springfield has experienced the influx, too.

News

ENDANGERED SILVER ADVISORY CANCELED: Laclede County Sheriff’s locates man reported missing

Updated: 1 hours ago
David Eugene Allen, 79, disappeared from 23572 Fox Road in Lebanon on July 13.