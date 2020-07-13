Advertisement

Woman offers warning after finding car window smashed in Springfield

Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The shattered driver’s window on Nancy Rowe’s SUV is a nasty reminder to her and everyone to not leave anything out in your vehicle.

”My big mistake was I had a bottle of antibiotic pills that you could see and my dog’s invisible fence collar and a few dollars," said Nancy Rowe.

Rowe parked at the Greenway Trails entry point on South Brunswick Sunday morning around 11 a.m.

She came back after a five-mile run to the unpleasant surprise.

”I saw a spider thing in the window and it was shattered. Someone threw a rock in the window. The car was ransacked,” said Rowe.

She filed a police report and posted on social media. Rowe quickly found she’s not the only one this has happened too. Rowe said it could have been worse but she wants people who use the trail to check their cars before they just walk away.

”It’s a violation. I know I’m in a secluded spot but it’s something I don’t want to happen to anyone else,” said Rowe.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Missouri governor signs bill for free COVID-19 testing

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The law was among several Gov. Mike Parson signed Monday.

National

Sheriff: ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera saved son before drowning

Updated: 59 minutes ago
A sheriff’s official says a body was found during the search for missing “Glee” star Naya Rivera at a southern California lake.

National

Fire ravages ship for 2nd day; sends acrid haze over city

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JULIE WATSON
A Navy official says a fire suppression system was inoperable when a blaze erupted aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard in San Diego.

News

WATCH LIVE 6:30 p.m.: Springfield City Council considers masking provision

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Springfield City Council is expected to make a decision on a possible masking provision Monday night amid the coronavirus crisis.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri, Arkansas report hundreds of new cases Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

Latest News

News

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports daily record for COVID-19 cases; releases list of exposures

Updated: 1 hours ago
Since the pandemic, cases now sit at 553 in Greene County.

News

Greene County will not create mask ordinance amid Springfield vote

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
While Springfield City Council is set to vote on a mask ordinance Monday night, Greene County commissioners say the county will not issue a mask ordinance of its own.

National Politics

Trump team eyes school funds boost in next virus aid bill

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO and JONATHAN LEMIRE
President Donald Trump’s push to reopen schools is being complicated by a split within his ranks over how to do it.

News

Christian County Health Department reports 18 new cases of COVID-19 Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Health leaders say the newest cases are a mixture of community spread cases and cases linked to previously identified positive cases.

News

On Your Side Investigation Update: Private school in Springfield closes

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Perspectives Preparatory Academy school is permanently closed. The non-profit for students with special needs and those who are academically gifted will dissolve.