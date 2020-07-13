Woman offers warning after finding car window smashed in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The shattered driver’s window on Nancy Rowe’s SUV is a nasty reminder to her and everyone to not leave anything out in your vehicle.

”My big mistake was I had a bottle of antibiotic pills that you could see and my dog’s invisible fence collar and a few dollars," said Nancy Rowe.

Rowe parked at the Greenway Trails entry point on South Brunswick Sunday morning around 11 a.m.

She came back after a five-mile run to the unpleasant surprise.

”I saw a spider thing in the window and it was shattered. Someone threw a rock in the window. The car was ransacked,” said Rowe.

She filed a police report and posted on social media. Rowe quickly found she’s not the only one this has happened too. Rowe said it could have been worse but she wants people who use the trail to check their cars before they just walk away.

”It’s a violation. I know I’m in a secluded spot but it’s something I don’t want to happen to anyone else,” said Rowe.

