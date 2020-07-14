Advertisement

AP source: Chiefs, Jones agree to 4-year, $85M extension

Kansas City Chiefs' Chris Jones (95) celebrates during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs won 31-20. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Kansas City Chiefs' Chris Jones (95) celebrates during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs won 31-20. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) —

The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed with defensive tackle Chris Jones on a four-year, $85 million contract extension that includes $60 million in guarantees, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the signing.

The Chiefs and representatives for Jones have been working on a contract extension ever since last year, when they remained far apart on terms and the Pro Bowl selection skipped the entirety of the offseason program.

Jones was back in time for training camp and helped the Chiefs win their first Super Bowl in 50 years in February.

The Chiefs had placed the franchise tag on Jones and had until Wednesday to reach a long-term deal. Those negotiations picked up once they had signed quarterback Patrick Mahomes to his record-setting 10-year extension and the Chiefs had a better feel for how their salary cap situation would play out in the near future.

