Advertisement

Caught on camera: Officer saves choking baby in Mich.

Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (Gray News) - A Michigan police department shared dashcam video of one of its officers saving the life of a young child.

It shows Sterling Heights Officer Cameron Maciejewski meeting the family outside their home. One of them is holding the 3-week-old girl, who is not breathing.

“Ofc. Maciejewski calmly takes the baby in his arms and performs back thrusts in attempts to clear the baby’s air way,” said the department’s Facebook post. “When doing so, the baby coughs up the obstruction and begins to cry.”

The Sterling Heights Fire Department then took the baby to the hospital for evaluation.

“If it wasn’t for Ofc. Maciejewski’s quick, calm, lifesaving actions, the outcome of this incident could have been tragically different,” the department stated. “Not only did the officer save the baby, but the officer did an outstanding job consoling the family.”

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Search begins for Tulsa Race Massacre mass graves

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
Excavation began in the search for mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

National Politics

White House campaign urges jobless to ‘find something new’

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Darlene Superville
The new ad campaign has been in the works for some time but has taken on new urgency after the coronavirus pandemic cost millions of people their jobs.

National

Police catch suspect in killing of officer in Seattle suburb

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
Authorities in a Seattle suburb say they've arrested a man suspected of killing one officer and wounding another in a traffic stop.

National Politics

Texas heads to polls for Senate runoff as virus rages

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By PAUL J. WEBER Associated Press
Texas has become one of the world's virus hot zones and is in far worse shape now than when the runoff was postponed in March.

Latest News

National

Caught on camera: Officer saves choking baby in Mich.

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
The Sterling Height, Mich. officer saved the life of a choking 3-week-old girl.

News

WATCH 10 a.m.: Springfield city leaders discuss new masking provision for the city

Updated: 40 minutes ago
The mask provision requires anyone over the age of 11 to wear a mask anywhere in Springfield where social distancing is not possible.

National Politics

Seeking comeback, Sessions faces Tuberville in Alabama race

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By KIM CHANDLER
Seeking to reclaim his old Senate seat from Alabama, former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions faces former college football coach Tommy Tuberville — a political newcomer endorsed by President Donald Trump.

National

US carries out the 1st federal execution in nearly 2 decades

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Michael Balsamo
Daniel Lewis Lee, 47, of Yukon, Oklahoma, died by lethal injection at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana.

KY3

Temporary changes to some driver license testing locations across the Ozarks

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop I announced several changes to driver license locations, they will be in effect through September.

National

An Oahu fisherman’s shark encounter is caught on camera

Updated: 1 hour ago
An Oahu fishermen caught a tall tale on camera during a recent paddle out off Oahu’s south shore.