Christian County Health Department reports 18 new cases of COVID-19 Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Christian County Health Department announced an additional 18 COVID-19 cases Monday.

Health leaders say the newest cases are a mixture of community spread cases and cases linked to previously identified positive cases.

To date, Christian County has a cumulative total of 120 cases. Of those, health leaders consider 72 as active.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home and seek medical attention. The health department would like to remind residents that COVID-19 is still circulation in our community. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the COVID-19 virus. In order to help decrease your risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19, the health department recommends that you practice social distancing while out in public areas, wear a face mask or other face covering if social distancing is not possible, practice good hand hygiene, and avoid crowded areas or large gatherings.

The health department is currently seeking contact tracers to interview persons identified as household or non-household close contacts to confirmed or probable cases of COVID19.

