Advertisement

Christian County Health Department reports 18 new cases of COVID-19 Monday

Allen, Monroe and Muhlenberg counties reported additional cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
Allen, Monroe and Muhlenberg counties reported additional cases of COVID-19 on Monday.(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Christian County Health Department announced an additional 18 COVID-19 cases Monday.

Health leaders say the newest cases are a mixture of community spread cases and cases linked to previously identified positive cases.

To date, Christian County has a cumulative total of 120 cases. Of those, health leaders consider 72 as active.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home and seek medical attention. The health department would like to remind residents that COVID-19 is still circulation in our community. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the COVID-19 virus. In order to help decrease your risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19, the health department recommends that you practice social distancing while out in public areas, wear a face mask or other face covering if social distancing is not possible, practice good hand hygiene, and avoid crowded areas or large gatherings.

The health department is currently seeking contact tracers to interview persons identified as household or non-household close contacts to confirmed or probable cases of COVID19.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Missouri governor signs bill for free COVID-19 testing

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The law was among several Gov. Mike Parson signed Monday.

National

Sheriff: ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera saved son before drowning

Updated: 57 minutes ago
A sheriff’s official says a body was found during the search for missing “Glee” star Naya Rivera at a southern California lake.

National

Fire ravages ship for 2nd day; sends acrid haze over city

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JULIE WATSON
A Navy official says a fire suppression system was inoperable when a blaze erupted aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard in San Diego.

News

WATCH LIVE 6:30 p.m.: Springfield City Council considers masking provision

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Springfield City Council is expected to make a decision on a possible masking provision Monday night amid the coronavirus crisis.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri, Arkansas report hundreds of new cases Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

Latest News

News

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports daily record for COVID-19 cases; releases list of exposures

Updated: 1 hours ago
Since the pandemic, cases now sit at 553 in Greene County.

News

Greene County will not create mask ordinance amid Springfield vote

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
While Springfield City Council is set to vote on a mask ordinance Monday night, Greene County commissioners say the county will not issue a mask ordinance of its own.

National Politics

Trump team eyes school funds boost in next virus aid bill

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO and JONATHAN LEMIRE
President Donald Trump’s push to reopen schools is being complicated by a split within his ranks over how to do it.

News

On Your Side Investigation Update: Private school in Springfield closes

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Perspectives Preparatory Academy school is permanently closed. The non-profit for students with special needs and those who are academically gifted will dissolve.

News

Woman offers warning after finding car window smashed in Springfield

Updated: 3 hours ago
A woman is getting her car window fixed tomorrow. A few days after she found it shattered. She is now warning anyone who enjoys venturing into nature to lock up their valuables.