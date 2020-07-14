Doctors remind parents to schedule back-to-school checkups

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

As back-to-school approaches, doctors remind parents to schedule your child’s yearly checkups.

The director of pediatrics at Jordan Valley Clinic in Springfield says fewer kids seen doctors since the pandemic began, especially during stay-at-home orders. Doctors encourage parents to get those well-child checks, dental appointments and immunizations done before school starts in about a month. Many schools are planning to have kids back in the classroom, so your kids will be around many other kids, if they’re not already. Yes, there may be social distancing practices in place, but doctors say coronavirus isn’t the only health issue parents should be concerned about.

Jordan Valley Clinic screens and checks temperatures at the door, requiring everyone but the very young to wear masks. If you are not comfortable coming in the building, they’re offering the mobile unit in the parking lot as an option. Doctors say they do not want you to skip out on regular preventive care for your child because of the pandemic.

“All kids need to continue their vaccines,” said We are seeing kids back in school, right? There in summer school. Kids are still in activities, and even though they may not be coming in to see their doctor, they’re doing other things. So we want to prevent the regular illnesses that everybody’s seeing other than coronavirus.

Jordan Valley Health Center offers an incentive for their families to come in before August 21. If they get their kids up-to-date with medical and dental care, they can earn a $50 shoe voucher. They’ll also have a big back to school event, with social distancing, coming up at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds E-Plex on August 18.

